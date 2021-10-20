Bitcoin within touching distance of all-time high following successful ETF launch

Bitcoin is currently hovering just below record levels, the day after ProShares rung the bell on the first ever Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the US, which has now officially launched on the New York Stock Exchange.

The leading cryptocurrency is currently up three per cent over the past 24 hours, changing hands for just above $64k – – only a few hundred dollars off its all-time high. Is today the day?

Despite the increasing price, trading volume is still some way off earlier in the year. However, it continued its climb last week and currently sits at $7.2 billion. October 15 was a huge trading day, with a volume of more than $12 billion – the highest we have seen in almost six months.

The same day, the Bitcoin price increased by 7.6 per cent, showing that significant daily volumes do coincide with the most significant increases in the price. These developments signal a renewed interest in Bitcoin after a sleepy summer.

Looking down the ranks, it continues to be largely quiet. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is up around one per cent since yesterday morning at $3,860, still some way off its all-time high of $4,380, hit on May 12. Only Terra (LUNA) has seen movement of more than one per cent in either direction, up five per cent over the past 24 hours.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,520,850,473,563.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 19 2021, at a price of $64,261.99, up from $62,026.08 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $64,434.53 and the daily low was $61,622.93.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,916.34. In 2019, it closed at $8,222.08.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.203 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.285 trillion and Facebook is $958.58 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $37,550,307,023, down from $39,774,758,406 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.01%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 82, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.35, up from 46.80 yesterday. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 73.97, down from 72.44 yesterday. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

When Cameron [Winklevoss] and I first proposed a bitcoin ETF in July 2013, the price of bitcoin was $68. Today, upon the launch of two bitcoin futures ETFs, the price of bitcoin is $64,000. That’s almost a 1000x return in the meantime. I’m glad we got here, but it has taken too long. — Tyler Winklevoss, American investor, founder of Winklevoss Capital Management

What they said yesterday

To the moon 🚀

#Bitcoin just made the highest daily close EVER! 🚀🙌 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) October 20, 2021

Got there in the end…

When @cameron and I first proposed a bitcoin ETF in July 2013, the price of bitcoin was $68.



Today, upon the launch of two bitcoin futures ETFs, the price of bitcoin is $64,000.



That's almost a 1000x return in the meantime. I'm glad we got here, but it has taken too long. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) October 19, 2021

What does that tell you?

There are 38.1 million bitcoin addresses with a non-zero balance.



That means the existing addresses can’t all own 1 full bitcoin, let alone the remaining 7+ billion people globally. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 20, 2021

