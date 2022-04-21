Bitcoin remains flat against the backdrop of a troubled Netflix

It was another flat day for the price of Bitcoin (BTC), which reached a high of $42,126.30 yesterday but fell back before below $41k as the market wobbled. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for around $41,789 again, roughly flat over the past 24 hours and week, potentially suggesting either a period of consolidation or uncertainty.

This uncertainty can also be seen in more traditional markets, with Netflix tumbling more than 30 per cent in a display of volatility that puts crypto to shame. The US 10-year Treasury yield also slid 0.07 percentage point to 2.84 per cent, retreating from the three year highs set earlier in the week. Yields have spiked recently, as investors turn away from bonds because they are linked to the wider economy and therefore more likely to be impacted by soaring inflation.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.928 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 20 2022, at a price of $41,374.38. The daily high yesterday was $42,126.30 and the daily low was $40,961.10.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $796.19 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.404 trillion and Tesla is $1.009 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29.5 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 37.33%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.93. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 49.23. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin has proven itself over the last 10 years. It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, storehold of wealth. It’s like a digital cash. And those are the pluses.” Ray Dalio, co-chief investment officer Bridgewater Associates

What they said yesterday

Imagine…

Imagine a world where the currency is sound, the price of everything goes down every year, and the people are rewarded for working & saving rather than owning & borrowing. #Bitcoinhttps://t.co/n16ZdBH8K9 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 20, 2022

Green power…

Went to the #bitcoin meet up Amsterdam yesterday and my artwork found his new owner @BloemBitcoin 🧡 Who get me beautiful flowers in exchange (that grew using bitcoin mining) 💐 pic.twitter.com/Y5NjQlz5wO — ₿itcoin Boutique (@BTC_boutique) April 21, 2022

Time to hit the books…

The only people who are against #Bitcoin are the ones who haven’t spent enough time studying it.



We all have to put in proof of work. — Natalie Brunell (@natbrunell) April 20, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST