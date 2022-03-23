Bitcoin price stable around $42k but demand still flat

After breaking through the $43,000 on Tuesday, the price of Bitcoin is stabilising around the $42,000 mark this morning. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for nearly the same amount as it was 24 hours earlier, down 0.33 per cent to $42,133.

The price of Ethereum also remains nearly the same as it was a day earlier, sitting at close to $2,950.

The stability comes despite falling bitcoin trading volume, with the seven-day average real Bitcoin volume currently just $4 billion. Over the past seven days, we’ve only seen volume exceed $7 billion once. There are particularly significant discrepancies between weekend and weekday trading volumes, suggesting that weekend traders have left the market. What will bring them back?

The reliance on more institutional investors could also explain the increasing correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500, which reached a new 17-month high on Friday. Bitcoin’s correlation to the S&P 500 has only been higher for five days in Bitcoin’s history.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.906 trillion, down from $1.933 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 22 2022, at a price of $42,358.81, up from $41,078.00 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $43,124.71 and the daily low was $40,948.28. This time last year, the price closed at $54,738.94. In 2020 it closed at $6,416.31.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $801.38 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.178 trillion and Tesla is $1.027 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $26.755 billion down from $33.357 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 58.79%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 31, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.81. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 55.61. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I’ve told the state agencies to figure out ways, where if a business wants to pay tax in cryptocurrency to Florida, we should be willing to accept that.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

What they said yesterday

Perspectives are changing…

💥Terra founder plans to buy $10 BILLION #Bitcoin for UST stablecoin reserves. 😱 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) March 22, 2022

Have you got laser eyes?

Laser eyes signal intent to make #bitcoin an instrument of economic empowerment. 🌍 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 18, 2022

How soon will it be until there is a lesson in crypto?

Florida has passed legislation that will now make it mandatory for all high school students to take a class on financial literacy before graduation.



That's fantastic, and every other state should do it also. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 22, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST