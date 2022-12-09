Bitcoin is dead! Long live Bitcoin!

The week in review with Jason Deane

Bitcoin is dead!

Well, not really, but that’s what the media would like you to think. Wherever you look, there is negative coverage everywhere. But there’s also an interesting observation to make.

Looking at the official Bitcoin obituary at 99Bitcoins.com (a collection of negative media articles confidently declaring the end of the global asset) the year with the highest number of announcements was 2017, coinciding with the overheating market and ICO debacle. In that year, Bitcoin was declared dead 124 times – more than twice a week.

This year, however, it has only happened 27 times, despite there being much tougher conditions. How do we explain that?

Well, most of the negative press is focussed on the FTX/3AC/Celsius etc fallout rather than Bitcoin itself, which has been largely ignored by mainstream media except in terms of the least important indicator of all – dollar price.

Either journalists are beginning to – finally and correctly – separate the two categories of crypto and Bitcoin or there are simply not enough column inches to cover both. I’d like to think it’s the former and claim progress, but, sadly, I rather suspect it’s actually the latter.

The mess the industry is in right now all reminds me of the early days of the internet and this was the theme of my opening keynote at City AM’s second conference day in London a couple of weeks ago. It’s now up on Youtube but due to a late start on the day you’ll need to slide the timer to 22:50 to check it out. If you actually remember any of the famous internet scams of the time that I mention, I’d love to hear about your experience!

However, my favourite “anti-Bitcoin” account this week is GreepeaceUSA which has been paid several million dollars by Ripple’s Chris Larsen to apply pressure on Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) consensus with the ultimate goal of turning it into a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin. Y’know, like XRP.

Lack of understanding over PoW and why it is the only way to provide a truly decentralised hard money is common of course, but Greenpeace’s recent claims are borderline absurd and every tweet posted has been completely ratioed by ridicule and corrections. Check out this week’s effort on their main account here and another attempt on the rapidly-losing-relevance “change the code” sub account here.

Ironically, this was something we discussed at length at a local Bitcoin meet-up at the Volunteer pub in Theale last night, a pub we chose specifically because they have just joined the long list of retail outlets who now accept Bitcoin over the Lightning network via BridgetoBitcoin. Let’s just say our collective view of Greenpeace, shaky as it apparently was, has hit rock bottom.

Meanwhile Brazil has approved Bitcoin as a form of legal payment, being the latest country to take a step towards a Bitcoin standard. Others will follow.

Which is ironic, of course, because Bitcoin is dead.

Apparently.

Have a great weekend!

JD

Want to learn more about what's going on in our global financial system and how Bitcoin fits in to it? Come to my next free webinar on December 14 at 6pm to find out, ask any questions, and grab some free Bitcoin*. Click here to register.

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $858.141 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 8 2022, at a price of $17,233. The daily high yesterday was $17,267, and the daily low was $16,788.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $331.01 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.91 trillion and Tesla is $539.57 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $20.864 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 26.3%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 26, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.65. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.36. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“All fiat currencies will be transacting through the Bitcoin network. Bitcoinizing fiat currencies—That’s the way it should be, and the way it will be.” Elizabeth Stark, CEO & Founder of Lightning Labs

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin working miracles…

Powering a rural Kenya village and securing the #Bitcoin network with excess hydropower, all while lowering rates to 2000 people (500 families, ~$10/month to $4). 🇰🇪 @GridlessCompute pic.twitter.com/9GUlAU6265 — jack (@jack) December 9, 2022

From Bitcoin beach to Bitcoin mountain…

It was a pleasure to meet Chio from Cameroon



He is providing Bitcoin education to students in Buea, a city on the slopes of the Mount Cameroon volcano that has seen a tremendous amount of strife and violence



The initiative and community is called “Bitcoin Mountain” ⛰ 👏 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/7enOYkqtGM — Alex Gladstein 🌋 ⚡ (@gladstein) December 8, 2022

Fear: False Evidence Appearing Real…

