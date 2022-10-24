Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano prices kick off the week in buoyant mood

Experts warned last week that the sustained consolidation of Bitcoin and Ethereum in a narrow price range may be a sign of volatility to come.

Yesterday and this morning saw these tidings play out in the cryptocurrency markets, possibly signalling a busy week for crypto. Yesterday saw large trading volumes send the price of Bitcoin beyond $19,500 to a daily high of $19,646.

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap is trading at $19,331 this morning, up by 0.7% on the day and again in the green over seven days. At $1,337, Ethereum is up by more than 2% from yesterday and 2%+ over the last week, while Cardano’s ADA token is more than three per cent higher than the weekend.

The market volatility has gone in favour of Bitcoin and Ethereum this time, and Bitcoin’s holding above $19,000 for more than a month now has pushed down the cryptocurrency’s volatility below that of the Nasdaq and SP500. It has resurfaced conversations around Bitcoin’s status as digital gold. Will trading activity reinforce this narrative during the week?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $928.970 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 23 2022, at a price of $19,567 The daily high yesterday was $19,646, and the daily low was $19,124.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $370.57 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $10.909 trillion and Tesla is $667.12 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $27.921 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 29.93%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 22, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.82. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.49. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is a union that offers hope for the individual struggling against the oppressive force of the collective. It is the best chance we have to heal our world and rise above the chaos.” Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy Founder & Executive Chairman

What they said yesterday

Small but mighty…

The entire 13+ year transaction history of the #bitcoin network fits on a $50 hard drive 💾 pic.twitter.com/FEjSI2OxbL — Bitcoin Magazine EDU (@BitcoinMagEDU) October 23, 2022

Cathie knows…

Green money…

#Bitcoin is powered by 59.4% sustainable energy ♻️ — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) October 23, 2022

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

