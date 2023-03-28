Bitcoin and wider crypto markets down as US regulatory pressure continues

XRP is the outlier today, trading up by 4% in an otherwise dampened day for crypto markets.

Bitcoin is below $27k and trading for $26,900 this morning. Ethereum and most other coins have followed as the ongoing US regulatory action against crypto has drawn investors to the sidelines.

It’s a bit of an automatic response, analysts say.

“These kinds of battles can last a very long time, so its immediate impact should not be very strong,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, told Bloomberg about the latest investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of a crypto exchange in the US.

“Just look at today’s action in Bitcoin. Yes, it’s down 3%, but given that it had rallied more than 40% in just two weeks, today’s decline is not really a very big one.”

The outcomes of these investigations will, however, play a big part in shaping crypto’s future, added Maley.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.127 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 27, at a price of $27,139. The daily high yesterday was $28,037, and the daily low was $26,606.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $520.998 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.939 trillion and Tesla is $606.9 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $18.512 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 62.45%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 59, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.62. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 55.94. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

Currently, we remain firmly within a quiet patch, typical of bearish markets, early bulls, and the transitional period in between. Glassnode, crypto analytics firm

What they said yesterday

Bill Gates in the mid 90s attempting to explain the concept of the Internet on the Late Night Show, only to be mocked by the host.



The parallels to #Bitcoin are obvious for anyone paying attention. pic.twitter.com/AgZ2AB1Dfj — LanaLightning⚡⚡⚡ (@LanaDBTC) March 28, 2023

Hong Kong regulators are convening a meeting between crypto firms and bankers in a bid to ease financing for the sector https://t.co/KBpI0bvbcG — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) March 28, 2023

MicroStrategy repaid its $205M Silvergate loan at a 22% discount. As of 3/23/23, $MSTR acquired an additional ~6,455 bitcoins for ~$150M at an average of ~$23,238 per #bitcoin & held ~138,955 BTC acquired for ~$4.14B at an average of ~$29,817 per bitcoin. https://t.co/ALp9VLkTpt — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 27, 2023

