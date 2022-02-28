Bitcoin and crypto markets lift during Ukraine and Russia ‘de-escalation talks’

Cryptocurrency prices have started to nudge upwards as the first round of talks aimed at brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine were concluded in Belarus earlier today.

Representatives from the warring nations met at an undisclosed location on the Belarus border. Ukraine, initially reluctant to attend the meeting, demanded a ceasefire and the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces, while the Moscow delegation said the Kremlin was yet to announce its position.

However, hopes for peace – no matter how slim – have trickled through the cryptocurrency markets with a significant lift as both parties returned to their respective capital cities after reportedly agreeing to a second round of talks later this week.

Bitcoin led the recovery, having entered Monday afternoon teetering around $38,000 and looking like a weathered linchpin holding up a nervous market. It has since risen to $41,000.

Ethereum soon followed suit, heaving itself off $2,600 to a confident-looking $2,800 as US trading kicked into gear.

Cardano appeared to be enjoying the best of the cautious recovery after struggling to get away from the gravitational pull of $0.88. It’s currently at an altitude of $0.95 and seemingly keen to break away from the sub-one dollar world it has occupied for more than a week.

Elsewhere, other notable moves have come from Chiliz (CHZ) – the fan token of Socios.com that lets user show their support for professional sports teams – with a five per cent rise over the day to $0.18, and Horizen (ZEN) which has seen a nine per cent push to $37. Solana also posted impressive gains of seven per cent as it climbed above $95.