Billion-dollar regulatory fines fail to dent Big Tech

Apple accumulated $851m across four separate ruling

For the world’s biggest tech firms, regulatory penalties are no longer a consequential financial event.

Alphabet, Apple, Meta and Amazon were fined a combined $7.8bn (£6.2bn) in 2025 for breaches of competition and privacy rules, according to a new Proton report.

And while that sounds like a hefty number, in practice, it would have taken the four companies just 28 days and 48 minutes to pay the entire sum using their free cash flow.

That calculation points to the enforcement problem facing regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. Fines are indeed rising, but they remain relatively small compared to the cash Big Tech throws off each month.

According to ths report, Alphabet topped the list.

Google racked up more than $4.2bn in penalties last year, including a $3.5bn EU fine for favouring its own ad services and a $381m sanction from France over Gmail advertising and cookie consent.

Even so, Proton has estimated it would have taken Alphabet just over three weeks to clear the bill.

Meanwhile, Amazon saw the sharpest increase. Its fines surged from $57m in 2024 to $2.5bn in 2025, largely driven by US action over deceptive Amazon Prime subscription practices.

Apple accumulated $851m across four separate rulings in Europe and South Korea, while Meta’s total reached $228m following an EU decision on its ad model.

Since Proton began tracking penalties in 2022, cumulative fines against Big Tech have now passed $21bn.

Fines barely register

The reason fines don’t have quite the impact they should for these tech titans, is simply cash flow.

Apple generated almost $99bn in free cash flow in the year to September 2025, equivalent to more than $11m an hour.

Meanwhile, Alphabet produced $73.6bn, or $8.4m an hour.

Amazon, on the other hand, despite thinner margins, still generated more than $10bn.

On those numbers, Apple could have paid all of its 2025 fines in just over three days. Meta’s would have taken less than two.

That scale gap raises questions about deterrence, seen when Apple was fined €500m in April for breaching Digital Markets Act rules around its App Store, yet continued similar conduct later on in the year.

Total fines across the sector actually fell slightly compared with 2024, even as investigations and enforcement actions kept coming.

“Clearly, fines are not working,” said Romain Digneaux, Proton’s public policy manager.

“After years of enforcement actions, we’d expect to see change. Instead, the penalties are being absorbed as routine costs.”