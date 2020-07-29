Big Tech vs Congress live: Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon face Washington grilling

Welcome to City A.M.’s Big Tech vs Congress live blog. Please refresh your browser for live updates.

Big Tech faces its day of reckoning today as the world’s four biggest tech moguls head to the US Congress in Washington to face a grilling over their companies’ size and power.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook are all set to answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee today, as a US government panel caps its year-long investigation of market dominance in the tech industry.

Senators are set to scrutinise the four tech bosses over whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller rivals.

The hearing marks a seminal moment for the global technology stage, following mounting criticism that the world’s biggest tech firms do not do enough to protect their customers. Former regulators have described the committee meeting as “tech’s Big Tobacco moment”.

The technology chiefs, who will give testimony via video link due to social distancing measures, plan to tell the antitrust hearing that they face intense competition from each other and from other rivals.

The hotly-anticipated hearing was due to take place on Monday, but was postponed because Representative John Lewis will be lying in state until this evening.

4pm: What to expect from each tech boss

Amazon

Jeff Bezos, currently the richest person in the world, is set to make the case for Amazon’s large contribution to the US economy over the last decade. The e-commerce giant, worth more than $1.5 trillion ($1.2 trillion), has injected more than $270bn into the US over the last 10 years and created more than 270,000 jobs.

The tech titan has seen soaring success throughout the pandemic, with people around the world turning to their screens for shopping, grocery and everyday needs during months of lockdown.

Bezos will emphasise the company’s dedication to getting its products to customers, which he says are roles that cannot be outsourced “to China or anywhere else”.

He will also draw on the so-called American Dream and highlight his humble roots, having founded Amazon in his Seattle garage in 1994.

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg will follow suit, arguing that he nurtured the billion-dollar company “the American way, by starting out with nothing and providing products that people find valuable”.

Zuckerberg, currently the fourth-richest person in the world, will tell Congress that Facebook faces competition from large rivals.

“We compete against the companies appearing at this hearing, plus many others that sell advertising and connect people. We also compete globally, including against companies that have access to markets that we aren’t in,” he will say.

Zuckerberg will also face a grilling over Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram, following calls for the US government to break up of the social media giant over competition concerns.

Zuckerberg will tell the House committee that the popular apps are better off under the corporate umbrella of Facebook. “Facebook has made Instagram and WhatsApp successful as part of our family of apps,” Zuckerberg will say, according to in pre-prepared testimony.

Apple

Tim Cook will tell the committee that Apple “does not have a dominant market share in any market where we do business. That is not just true for iPhone, it is true for any product category”.

He will also defend the company’s App Store, and claim that its fees for developers are “comparable to or lower” than those offered by its rivals.

“They are vastly lower that the 50 to 70 per cent that software developers paid to distribute their work before we launched the App Store,” Cook will say.

Google

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai is set to address concerns that the company’s overwhelming share of the search market has driven up prices for digital adverts.

According to prepared statements released ahead of the hearing, Pichai will argue that he remains concerned about Google staying relevant as younger generations increasingly turn to Twitter, Tiktok and other platforms for information.

“Google’s continued success is not guaranteed,” he will say. “You can ask Alexa a question from your kitchen; read your news on Twitter; ask friends for information via WhatsApp; and get recommendations on Snapchat or Pinterest.

“When searching for products online, you may be visiting Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or any one of a number of e-commerce providers, where most online shopping queries happen.”