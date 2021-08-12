Big screen bonanza: Londoners set for film fest with free Trafalgar Square screenings

Trafalgar Square will play host to a string of free film screenings later this month as part of a major campaign to bring people back into London and boost the UK film industry.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend Londoners and visitors will be able to enjoy the red carpet experience with six free matinee and evening screenings.

The schedule includes Rocks, Skyfall, a Mary Poppins sing-along, Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV), Paddington 2 and Bend It Like Beckham.

Each feature will be preceded by a short film showcasing a diverse range of emerging film talent, curated by the Barbican, Film London, Bafta and the BFI.

Film industry stars including Simon Pegg and Richard Curtis have also thrown their weight behind the project.

The event forms part of mayor Sadiq Khan’s major Let’s Do London campaign and is aimed at promoting cinemas and outdoor screenings, as well as encouraging punters to take advantage of the capital’s food and hospitality offering.

Over the last five years, film and TV productions made in and around London generated more than £10bn for the UK economy, as well as supporting pubs, restaurants and bars.

“London is a global capital for film production and our cinemas are a huge draw for Londoners and tourists alike, but the last 17 months have been incredibly challenging for the whole industry,” Khan said in a statement.

“TV and boxsets helped so many of us through lockdown, but with cinemas opening their doors again and big screens installed in public spaces, I’m joining with industry leaders to encourage everyone to get Back to the Big Screen to rediscover the magic of film and also support our central London hospitality businesses.”

There will be 1,500 tickets available for each screening, with 150 reserved for key workers over the weekend.

More information on the film schedule and applying for tickets can be found here.