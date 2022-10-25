Biden marks ‘groundbreaking milestone’ as UK gets first Hindu PM – but calls him ‘Rashid Sanook’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating the Hindu religious festival Diwali (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden marked the milestone of Britain getting its first Hindu prime minister, but appeared to pronounce his name wrong, as ‘Rashid Sanook’.

The 79-year-old congratulated the new resident of Number 10, calling the feat “pretty astounding” during a reception celebration of the Hindu festival Diwali.

During his address he called Sunak’s rise to the top a “groundbreaking milestone” for the country, and commenting on Britain getting its first ethnically Asian prime minister, Biden said “it matters”.

He however pronounced his name wrong, as ‘Rasheed Sanook’ leading to mockery on social media.

Sunak is visiting His Majesty the King this morning, after former Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke on the steps of Downing Street.

Truss appeared to defend some of her much-maligned tax cuts which ultimately led to her downfall.

The Biden halfwit congratulates Rashid Sanook on becoming Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/EGqXrwSFix — Will (@WMcHBg) October 25, 2022