BGO secures Victoria’s largest ever pre-let as firm relocates HQ

BGO secures largest ever pre-let in Victoria

The finance firm set to relocate HQ from Mayfair to 105 Victoria Street after it signed the largest pre-let in Victoria’s history.

Property management firm BGO has signed a financial services business to occupy five floors of the largest electric net zero office in the UK at 105 Victoria Street.

The office will be an ultra-sustainable development, offering a large green space as well as a 200-mobile meeting track, urban farm and activity zone.

The building’s design will demonstrate a new way of conceptualising a workspace. Its features will prioritise health and well-being, encouraging active working and outdoor activity.

The first occupier into Victoria Street has reflected the growing trend in companies securing their office spaces well in advance.

This has been driven by increasing competition in high-end workspaces offering advanced facilities and strong sustainability credentials.

It also shows an emerging shift in prioritised sustainability, recruitment and retention aims for businesses.

With Central London’s office demand at an all-time high, global real estate firm JLL shows that 25 per cent of recent deals have involved pre-let spaces. According to their data, this trend is expected to grow amid limited new developments.

Chris Valentine, head of Central London office leasing at JLL explained: “This major pre-let two years ahead of completion is evidence of this growing demand, and with 310,000 sq ft remaining at 105 Victoria Street in a highly constrained market for supply, we are highly confident of further pre-lets.”

While Alexander Morris, managing director at BGO added: “Our team is committed to providing premium workspace for the next generation of occupiers, who expect strong sustainability credentials and top-tier facilities as standard.”

This move follows the London office market’s growth in the City which was reported in June, as more office projects got underway, according to Deloitte’s London office crane survey.