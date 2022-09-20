Beyond Meat exec arrested for biting man during road rage incident

Credit: https://sheriff.washingtoncountyar.gov/res/Detainee.aspx?bn=2207280

A top executive at one of the world’s biggest fake meat sellers has been arrested for biting flesh off another man’s nose, according to US media reports.

Douglas Ramsey, who joined Beyond Meat last December, faces charges of third-degree battery and “terroristic threatening,” police reports show

The 53-year-old chief operating officer was arrested on Saturday following an altercation outside an American football game in Arkansas.

The altercation came after another man’s car made contact with Ramsay’s SUV as he was leaving a parking garage in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ramsey reportedly punched through the windshield of the other man’s Subaru before beginning to attack the driver.

The exec then threatened to kill the other man before biting him and ripping flesh off the tip of his nose.

The Beyond Meat chief was released on Sunday after posting an $11,085 (£9,750) bond.

Ramsey previously spent 30 years at Arkansas firm Tyson Foods – America’s second largest meat producer – before joining the Los Angeles plant-based food producer last year.

During his tenure at Tyson Foods, Ramsey served as president of the company’s Global McDonald’s business and head of the meat maker’s poultry operations.