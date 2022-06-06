Betting on levelling up: Gambling industry set to create 15,000 UK tech jobs in next five years

Britain’s regulated betting and gaming industry will generate 15,000 tech jobs in the next five years, just as the sector faces the prospect of government crackdowns.

While online betting and gaming already creates 10,000 high skilled tech jobs and supports a further 30,000 posts, industry wonks predict there will be even more job creation outside of London based on current global growth trends.

The Purpose Coalition report sets out how Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) members, including bet365 and Entain, are at the forefront of entertainment and technology development.

Nearly two thirds of posts are already based outside London with nearly 20,000 in the West Midlands alone.

BGC members have founded tech powerhouses in places like Stoke where 4,000 people are employed and 1,700 people in Leeds, and support Britain’s hard pressed high streets through modern betting shops, as well as the hospitality and tourism sector, through casinos.

The report also highlighted the pledge to create a total of 5,000 apprenticeships between now and 2025 and a further £20m on training and development programmes.

Commenting on the report, , MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central Jo Gideon said: “BGC members, such as bet365 in Stoke-on-Trent, are providing high skilled, good quality jobs that provide excellent long term career opportunities for families across the area.

“As we deal with the legacy of Covid-19 and challenges such as the cost of living, the importance of responsible organisations and the role they play has never been greater.”

In total, the UK’s regulated betting and gaming sector support 119,000 jobs and generate £4.5bn in taxes for the Treasury, making a significant contribution to the national Levelling Up mission.

However, the news comes as the sector faces an upcoming white paper, which could see heavy curbs placed on gambling giants, as well as affordability checks placed on gamblers.

The BGC argue that problem gambling rates have actually fallen to 0.2 per cent, and restrictive measures will ultimately drive punters to the black market, and ultimately make the industry less safe.

The white paper is expected to be published later this month, after a number of delays.