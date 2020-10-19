Not having to wear work clothes and being able to take breaks whenever they want are among employees’ favourite working from home perks, a new survey showed.

Saving time and money by not commuting was named as the top benefit of home working according to a survey by communications provider Moneypenney, with 59 per cent of respondents saying they enjoyed the perk.

Employees are making the most of the time saved commuting by grabbing some extra sleep, with 38 per cent saying they enjoyed getting some extra shut-eye before work.

Some 29 per cent were making the most of easy access to the kitchen at home, saying they enjoy being able to snack and drink whenever they want.

Just under a third – 31 per cent – of people surveyed said they liked seeing more of their partner or children while working from home, while 26 per cent said they enjoyed seeing their pets more.

Pets were also high on the list of what home workers would want to take back to the office when they return to commuting, with over a fifth of respondents saying they would like to bring their dog to work, and 17 per cent saying they would like to bring their cat.

More relaxed dressing was also a popular choice for what employees would like to change about the office, with 35 per cent saying they would like to wear more comfortable clothes to work.

Some took this even further, with 11 per cent saying they wanted to be able to wear pyjamas in the office, and 12 per cent saying they would like to wear slippers.

While many employees were keen to bring home comforts back to the office, many reported missing aspects of office life.

Almost two fifths of those surveyed said they missed their colleagues. Women were found to be more likely to keep in touch with colleagues while working from home, with 95 per cent of female respondents saying they had kept in touch with colleagues at least once a month, compared to 81 per cent of men.

Some missed their office work stations even more than their colleagues – with 16 per cent saying they missed their desk or chair.