Best Online Casinos UK – The Top Casino Sites and Offers February 2024

Casino enthusiasts across the UK looking for their next high-quality casino site are in luck. Our experts have meticulously tried and tested each casino site featured in this article, ensuring each provides an exemplary customer experience. Players will find all their gaming needs at the top online casinos, including comprehensive game libraries, generous customer bonuses and top-notch software. To learn more about the best UK online casinos, their top features and how to sign up, keep reading our expert review.

Our experts have determined that the best online casino in the UK right now is bet365 casino!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

The Best Online Casinos in the UK Reviewed

1. bet365 Casino – Best Online Casino Overall

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

STAKE £10 GET 50 FREE SPINS CLAIM BET365 CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: Deposit and stake £10 on eligible Casino games to get 50 Free Spins. Time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply.

bet365 has been in operation since 2000, and so with over 2 decades of experience within the gambling industry, users can rest assured that they are in safe hands. Additionally, bet365 holds valid licensing and certification from the Malta Gaming Authority, further solidifying the brand’s reliability and brilliant reputation. A standout feature of bet365 casino is its impressive game portfolio, flaunting hundreds of popular titles. Some examples include slots, poker and bingo.

Leading software providers develop all games to ensure a high-quality gaming experience. The customer support service is also extremely efficient, offering fast and helpful feedback to user queries.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Trustworthy casino brand Game selection is limited in comparison to other casinos Generous customer bonuses Several countries are restricted Great selection of payment methods Top software developers Legitimate licensing and certification

2. BetMGM Casino – Best New UK Casino

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

UP TO £200 CASH & 100 FREE SPINS CLAIM BETMGM CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: New cust only. Opt in & deposit £10+ within 7 days & wager 35x to get up to £100. Wagering contributions vary. 7 day expiry. Receive 10 – 50 Free Spins worth 10p on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. Eligible on 2 deposits. T&Cs apply.

This new best online casino site is sweeping players off their feet thanks to its impressive customer features. BetMGM Casino has made its mark within the online casino industry despite only being online since 2023. As users enter the site, they are greeted with generous customer bonuses advertised on the easy-to-navigate homepage. Some popular customer bonuses found at BetMGM are the Daily Fortunes and MGM Millions.

As well as this, BetMGM has an incredible live casino platform where users can enjoy immersive gaming from the comfort of their own homes. Players can interact with real dealers and enjoy classic titles, including BetMGM Roulette, MGM Grand Blackjack and Exclusive Infinite Blackjack.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Sleek interface design Could have a larger selection of bonuses Impressive game selection The withdrawals process can be slow 24/7 customer support ﻿ Immersive live casino platform ﻿ Simple sign-up process ﻿

3. Grosvenor Casino – Top Online Reputation

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

DEPOSIT £20 PLAY WITH £50 CLAIM GROSVENOR CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MIN DEPOSIT £20 (EXC PAYPAL). MAX BONUS £30, BONUS AMOUNT NON-WITHDRAWABLE, PLAYABLE ON SELECTED GAMES ONLY. 30X WAGERING FOR £30 BONUS. EXPIRES WITHIN 30 DAYS. MAX WIN £2,000. *T&CS APPLY

Well-known for its brilliant online slot selection, Grosvenor Casino is certainly not a site players want to miss out on. As one of the top online casinos, Grosvenor offers its players various casino games, including top slots such as Megah Moolah and Starburst.

Additionally, users who prefer to play on the go are in luck, as the site offers a dedicated mobile app and a fully optimised mobile site for iOS and Android devices. Players can expect to find the same high calibre of customer features on the mobile platform as on the desktop alternatives.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Hundreds of casino game titles to choose from Few video poker titles Mobile gaming experience is top-notch Some customer support contact options can be slow Fantastic new and existing player promotions ﻿ Top software behind casino games and slots ﻿ Great site functionality ﻿

4. PokerStars Casino – Best for Online Poker

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

DEPOSIT £10 GET 250 FREE SPINS CLAIM POKERSTARS CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: New casino players only. Min deposit £10 with code ‘UK10’. Debit card only. Selected Slots only. 7-day expiry. Wagering requirements attached to clear bonus.

Poker lovers may have just found the best online casino site for them. Of course, PokerStars Casino offers coverage of all major poker games and leagues, including classics like Texas Hold’em, Badugi and Omaha Hi-Lo. Players can also enjoy interactive tournaments where they go head-to-head with other players to potentially earn top prizes.

Our experts particularly favoured the PokerStars VIP programme, also known as PokerStars Rewards. Players can earn loyalty points for partaking in the site and earn exciting rewards as they fill their progress bar. Player safety is PokerStars’s top priority, offering players responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits and self-exclusion features.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Impressive selection of popular poker variations Instant table game selection is limited Sleek mobile platform design Customer support contact options can be slow Speedy payouts ﻿ Exciting VIP programme ﻿

5. All British Casino – Excellent Site Theme

GET 100% UP TO £100 + 10% CASHBACK CLAIM ALL BRITISH CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £20 | No max cash out | Wagering is 35x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 |

Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded | Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included | T&C’s apply

Players searching for a classic yet fun-filled online casino experience have come to the right place. All British Casino was established back in 2012 and has built an excellent reputation for itself. All British Casino is favoured for its selection of live casino games from top providers Evolution and Pragmatic Play, bringing an immersive casino experience to players thanks to interactive dealers and HD live streams.

Players can rest assured that they are in safe hands thanks to full licensing and certification from the UKGC and MGA at All British Casino. The casino also utilises data encryption technology to protect user data.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Comprehensive game library PayPal not accepted High deposit and withdrawal limits Slow KYC process Generous promotions ﻿ Customer support service is excellent ﻿

6. MrQ Casino – Best for Live Casino Games

SPEND £20 GET 60 SPINS CLAIM MR Q CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: First deposit only. Min deposit & spend £20. Max 60 spins on Rainbow Riches at 20p per spin. Spins credited upon spend of £20. 18+ Full T&Cs apply.

From lucrative customer bonuses to a comprehensive game library, Mr Q Casino has it all; it is no surprise it has made it on our experts’ list of the best UK casinos. Created as a bingo platform, Mr Q has transformed into a multi-channel site offering gameplay on both desktop and mobile, allowing users to play on the go.

With over 900 top-notch slot titles on offer, including Book of Dead, Money Train 2 and Eye of Horus Megaways, there is undoubtedly an option for all players. Regarding casino transactions at the site, players can choose from reliable options, including Visa, PayPal and Pay by phone.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Over 1,000 game titles to choose from Live chat customer support unavailable Speedy payouts Slow KYC process Mobile gaming experience is high quality ﻿

7. Spin Casino – Great Game Variety

GET 100 SPINS WHEN YOU SPEND £20 CLAIM SPIN CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: *New Customers only. Opt-In Required. 100 Spins awarded on Pile ‘em Up, valued at 20p per spin. Spins awarded on 1st deposit of £20+. 30x Wagering applies as do weighting requirements. Debit card deposits only. The offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Irregular gameplay may invalidate your bonus – Full Terms apply

Spin Casino is one of our expert’s top picks, passing all our strict criteria with flying colours. Established in 1999, Spin Casino is a well-established brand with several years of experience within the casino industry. The site flaunts an excellent variety of games, including slots, table games and live dealer titles, all provided by the top software developers to ensure a high-quality gaming experience.

There is no better feeling than being rewarded whilst playing at a top online casino. Fortunately, Spin Casino provides several new and existing customer promotions, including welcome offers and a loyalty rewards scheme.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Reliable licensing Site design is slightly outdated Rewarding loyalty programme Impressive game library ﻿

8. Jackpot City Casino – Exciting Online Slots

UP TO £100 BONUS + 100 FREE SPINS CLAIM JACKPOT CITY CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ via a debit card to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Welcome Bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements.) Free Spins: Awarded on Gold Blitz once you have staked £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Full Terms.

Players can enjoy a brick-and-mortar casino experience from the comfort of their homes thanks to JackpotCity Casino! As one of the leading online casino operators in the UK, JackpotCity is favoured for its generous customer bonuses, impressive game portfolio and a fantastic mobile application.

Regarding the game library, players can choose from over 500 casino games, including slots, roulette, scratchcards and immersive live casino games. Additionally, players can enjoy these exciting titles on the go thanks to the fully optimised JackpotCity mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Over 430 slot titles Playthrough requirements for withdrawals can be large Friendly and efficient customer support ﻿ Frequent customer bonuses

9. Duelz Casino – Best for Online Tournaments

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

£100 BONUS + 100 FREE SPINS CLAIM DUELZ CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: 18+ new players only. Min deposit: £20. Max £100 bonus. Max bet with active bonus: £2. Wagering required 100% match bonus: 30x deposit + bonus. Max win from welcome bonus: £500. 100 Free Spins are given out 20 per day on Book of Dead for 5 days in a row. Max Free Spins winnings: £100. Free Spins winnings credited as bonus money with 45x wagering & 3 days expiry. Deposit bonus & Free Spins wins are forfeited 30 days after bonus is credited if the wagering is not met. Game weighting and restrictions apply. Play Responsibly www.begambleaware.org.

Next up, we have Duelz Casino, a charming online casino featuring a whimsical fantasy theme as the backdrop to its fantastic gaming library. You’ll find over 1000 games to choose from at Duelz Casino, including exciting slots, Megaways, table games and live-dealer titles from a variety of the best developers on the market. Additionally, Duelz Casino offers a suitable range of secure payment options to make account management simple, letting you get to the fun that much quicker.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great selection of games Website display can be difficult to read at times Friendly 24/7 customer support ﻿ Unique and fun fantasy theme ﻿

10. LeoVegas Casino – Best UK Mobile Casino

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

UP TO £100 + 50 FREE SPINS CLAIM LEOVEGAS CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org, T&Cs apply. New reg only. Opt in & deposit £10, £25 or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock reward (£50 on 2 deposits). 3 day exp. Wagering/game contributions vary. 25 wager-free spins x10p to added to Big Bass Splash with each qualifying deposit, 3 day expiry.

Wrapping up our list of the best online UK casinos, we have LeoVegas Casino, a standout for players seeking a solid mobile option. LeoVegas is a casino built on its mobile app, released in 2012 as a mobile-only casino before expanding to desktop later. Today, it features thousands of games that perform smoothly on desktop and mobile devices alike, all from top developers like Play’n Go and NetENT.

Aside from the enjoyable play experience, LeoVegas boasts a secure site with top-notch encryption security, a reliable licence from the UKGC and even multiple awards for excellence in its field.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ One of the best mobile casinos on the market Limited video poker options More than 2000 games ﻿ Integrated sportsbook and bingo services ﻿

How We Decide the Best Online UK Casinos

When recommending the best online casino sites to our valued readers, our experts utilise strict criteria to ensure all brands offer an exemplary gaming experience full of customer features and benefits. When choosing your following casino site, use our criteria listed below to ensure you are partaking in a fun-filled and trustworthy casino. Keep reading to find out more.

Game Variety

One of the key features that our experts look for when adding a brand to our list of the best UK online casino sites is the size and quality of the game library. Fortunately, all top brands listed above offer an impressive selection of top casino games, including favourites such as table games, live dealers and poker. Leading software providers develop all titles at the top sites to ensure a high-quality casino experience.

Payment Methods

In completing casino deposits and withdrawals, users must have access to an extensive range of reliable banking options. This is important as it ensures players find a suitable payment method. Some popular casino payment options include Visa, PayPal, Skrill and Apple Pay. Our experts also test all of these methods, ensuring each offers fast transactions with low to no fees. Customers should always check the terms and conditions of each payment method before using it.

UKGC Licensing

All reputable and reliable online casino sites must have received valid licensing and certification from a regulated commission such as the UK Gambling Commission. Our experts look for trustworthy gambling authorities like this as it proves that a site has met all legitimate casino requirements and the strict standards for responsible gambling in the UK. Fortunately, all of the top casino sites listed above have received valid licensing and certification, so players can rest assured they are in safe hands.

Customer Safety

Our expert’s utmost priority when recommending leading online casino sites to our readers is the safety measures in place at a site to ensure player safety. Firstly, the top sites recommended in this article are fully licensed by leading authorities to prove they are valid and reputable. Additionally, the top casinos adopt data encryption technology to guarantee the protection of user data. The best sites will also offer responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusion and deposit limits, to ensure players keep casino gaming strictly fun.

Customer Support Options

Whether you are a new or existing casino player, you will undoubtedly come across a query at some point in your gaming career. Therefore, having a reliable and helpful customer support service at top UK casinos is essential. The best customer support services offer various well-functioning contact options, including 24/7 live chat, telephone, email and social media support. Our experts have tested and approved these contact methods for each top casino, noting fast response times and helpful feedback.

Existing Customer Reviews

The best way to find honest and unbiased feedback on an online casino site is via the existing customer reviews. This will give an accurate and unfiltered view of a player’s experience on the site, including all aspects, such as site functionality and gameplay. Fortunately, all the top casinos listed above have received great feedback, with customers impressed with the site’s features. There will always be some negative reviews; however, if most of the customer reviews are bad, opt for another casino site.

Signing up for an Online Casino

Players will be pleased to hear that creating an account with the best online casinos could not be more straightforward, and players can enjoy their chosen casino site within minutes. Players must be 18 or over and follow all site requirements to be eligible for an account with the leading online casinos. To get started, follow the guide below.

Begin by choosing one of the top sites from the list above and click on the link provided in this article to access the registration page Once on your chosen casino site’s homepage, select the ‘Sign up’ button You can now fill out the signup form, entering relevant information, including full name, email address and login details Next, you should verify your casino account through your email to finalise the process You can now complete a first deposit or enter a bonus code to access a welcome offer offered by your chosen casino site.

The Best Online Casino Bonuses

The top online casino sites offer many rewarding promotions for new and existing customers to enjoy. Keeping players rewarded during their time at a site is crucial for keeping them enticed and willing to return. Below are some bonus types you can expect to find at the best online casinos.

Welcome Bonuses

Deposit Bonuses

Free Spins Bonuses

No Deposit Bonuses

Reload Bonuses

VIP Programmes

Cashback Bonuses

Free Bets

Our Top 3 Favourite Bonuses

With so many generous customer bonuses available at top online casino sites, finding the one best suited to you can be challenging. Our experts have picked their top 3 customer promotions and provided further detail on each below. To find out more about rewarding casino bonuses, read below.

No Deposit Bonuses

One of the most popular online casino bonuses is no-deposit bonuses. As the name suggests, players are not required to make a qualifying deposit to claim the promotion. Instead, users are often required to create an account and enter a bonus code. Deposit bonuses offer lucrative rewards, including free spins and bonus prizes.

Welcome Bonuses

Primarily for new players, welcome bonuses are an excellent way to kick-start your casino journey. Welcome bonuses are extremely popular as they offer lucrative rewards for simply creating a casino account and making a qualifying deposit or entering a bonus code. All of the top UK casino sites offer generous welcome promotions.

Free Spins

Last but not least, another fantastic customer promotion at the leading casino sites recommended in this article is free spins bonuses. Free spins benefit players by allowing users to enjoy their favourite casino slot titles for free while potentially earning brilliant rewards. Free spins bonuses can come in many forms, including welcome offers and no-deposit bonuses.

Online Casino Payment Options

When completing online casino transactions, players can expect to find a great range of reliable and well-functioning payment methods to choose from. The top online casino sites listed in this article offer many banking options, allowing players to find the one best suited to them. Below, our experts have listed the top 5 payment options players can find at the top casinos.

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

ApplePay

Skrill

Online Gambling Support

While our experts enjoy recommending the best online casino sites to our readers bursting with exciting customer features, including generous bonuses and a great variety of games, it is also our utmost priority to ensure the safety and welfare of players. Users must keep gambling fun as it can be easy to develop unhealthy habits. Our readers should be aware of the risks that come with online gambling, including losing it all and its effects on your mental health and well-being.

All of our recommended sites offer responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusion, time limits and deposit limits to keep online casinos enjoyable and safe. Listed below are also some professional resources if you wish to seek help.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best UK casino site?

All of the casinos that we have mentioned in our article we believe to be unique and offer something different. It is down to personal preference. However, our writers have highlighted bet365 as their favourite online casino site.

What is the best new online casino site?

Having launched in the UK in 2023, BetMGM is the best new online casino we have included on our list.

Is there a top no deposit casino?

Many of the casinos mentioned here offer new players exciting welcome bonuses when signing up. Depending on timings and ongoing promotions, some of our casinos may offer no deposit bonuses.

Is there a top live casino?

The top choice for live casinos in the UK would definitely have to go to Grosvenor Casino! Live casinos are growing more and more in popularity, as people want to experience the most authentic casino experience from the comfort of their own home.

Is online gambling safe?

When choosing our list of best online casinos, we made sure that all of the brands are all regulated and licenced through boards such as the UKGC. This helps to ensure that players are able to enjoy a safe and reliable gaming experience.

