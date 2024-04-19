Provided By

Brand New Casino Sites – Best New Online Casinos 2024

Coming into a new year, we’re all excited to see what new casinos are in store for us! Let’s take a look at some of the best new UK casinos on offer in 2024 and all of the excellent features we can expect from them. The experts at wisegambler.com have deemed Jackpot City as the best new casino site, but if you are already a customer, you can check out 10 more suggestions here.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best New Casinos in the UK Reviewed

Our experts have gone through all the online casinos to grace the UK in recent years and picked out their favourites. We’ve outlined the top ten below:

Jackpot City isn’t a new casino by any means, but it’s only been operating in the UK for a limited time, and it’s made a splash as it entered our waters. We love finding new casinos to frequent, and it’s all the better when we know they’re bringing an experienced site into a new field. As such, Jackpot City features a stand-out user experience with an attractive site and hundreds of exciting games to keep you entertained. Unfortunately, its library is limited compared to some of its competitors, but what’s there is very high-quality.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 400+ games Limited UK payment methods Quick withdrawals Rewarding loyalty program

PUB casino is an online casino that prioritises the feeling of a luxury brand. It wants you to have a high-quality experience and has designed every aspect of its service to fit this. The website is slick and attractive, and the library itself is fantastic, with hundreds of modern games for you to peruse. This excellent web design also works just as well on mobile as on desktop, so you can take your gaming wherever you go. Unfortunately, PUB doesn’t have the greatest lineup of promotions, and we particularly felt the absence of any kind of loyalty scheme.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Lots of top game developers No VIP programme 24/7 customer service Mobile friendly

Next on our list of the best new UK casinos is BetMGM. To call BetMGM “new” might be misleading as it’s been running strong in the USA for a long time, but it only made its way to the UK in 2023. However, this new casino has many benefits over its American counterpart, with a stronger, more diverse library of games and fantastic promotions for new and existing players. The website layout could be a little better, with sorting through games a challenge at times, and the sportsbook is almost too entwined with the casino section of the site. However, if you’re looking for something new and reliable, BetMGM is our top recommendation.

Pros ✅ Cons❌ Established overseas brand Limited payment methods Diverse collection of games Fantastic bonus offers for a new casino

William Hill is a name known to any seasoned punter across the UK, and although its casino service is much younger than its legendary sportsbook, it’s still a force to be reckoned with. With a dense library of games, top-notch security and a rewarding VIP scheme, it’s nothing to sniff at. Even better, William Hill Vegas boasts same-day withdrawal speeds on specific methods for quick and convenient banking! However, the web layout keeps this casino from the top spots, with a bland interface that is barren in design and doesn’t present all the games in an easy-to-find spot, making the library seem deceptively small.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 1000+ games User interface is obtuse at times Lots of payment options Native mobile apps

Recently launched, Hippodrome Casino is standing out a little from the rest of this list. While its parent company has a lot of experience, the casino itself is new to the scene and eager to prove itself. It features hundreds of games, including jackpot slots, table games and live dealer titles. In conjunction with its sportsbook, Hippodrome offers a robust and comprehensive gambling experience you’re unlikely to be disappointed with. Unfortunately, this site’s greenhorn nature shows through in the navigation — which hides the vast majority of its titles — and the distinct lack of any ongoing promotions.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Variety of live dealer titles No ongoing promotions for casino Simple website that’s easy to use Many payment options

Play Frank Casino is an relatively recognisable online casino site with a strong thematic direction and excellent mobile adaptation. This extends to the game catalogue, which features over 1500 titles from top game developers like NetENT and Pragmatic Play. All of these games also function just as well on mobile as they do on desktop! However, while the welcome bonus is very generous, there could be more ongoing promotions for existing players.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 1000+ excellent casino games Fewer promotions than competition Excellent mobile site Charming fantasy theming

bet365 is another of those new casinos opened to complement a much older sportsbook service. As such, the bet365 casino has a solid foundation that you can trust! Its sleek, modern website hosts a range of games from excellent developers and even some originals. The platform also boasts native mobile apps, so you can take your casino gaming and your sports betting on the go at the same time! Unfortunately, there’s a clear focus on the sportsbook, which is notable in the lack of ongoing promotions, with deals for existing customers limited to the VIP scheme.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Sleek, attractive website design Limited ongoing promotions Native mobile apps Many banking options

Established in 2017, Mr Vegas feels like the quintessential online casino. For an experienced player, the design is familiar and trustworthy, housing precisely what you could want from an online casino, but with the addition of a games library so large it boggles the mind. With 5000+ games, you’ll never run out of entertainment with Mr Vegas Casino. However, while Mr Vegas provides a solid service, it blends in with the crowd a little, not doing anything new to appeal to younger audiences. But if you’re looking for a reliable online casino that caters to any basic gambling need, Mr Vegas is a fantastic choice.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 5000+ games Withdrawal fees 24/7 customer support Generous ongoing promotions

The Betway sportsbook is another friendly face in UK gambling, but the casino service hasn’t been around for nearly as long. It came into its own after a significant rebranding in 2020 and now provides a solid and reliable online casino experience you won’t find with other new casinos. Its website is a little utilitarian with a basic layout that mimics the sportsbook a little too well, but it’s easy to navigate and has everything you could need. Additionally, it boasts three well-trusted gambling licences and air-tight security so you can feel safe while enjoying your slots!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Ongoing promotions and VIP scheme Site design is very basic Plenty of payment options Apps available on iOS and Android

LeoVegas is our last entry, as it’s the oldest casino we’re recommending. It launched in 2012, which is still relatively new compared to a lot of the competition, but it also features many of the benefits we love about other new casinos. LeoVegas focuses on mobile compatibility, boasting one of the best casino apps in the business. It also offers an excellent VIP program, a streamlined design and an accompanying sportsbook. The biggest drawback is that the size and scope of LeoVegas can be overwhelming for newer players, but it’s worth the initial challenge in the long run.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unparalleled mobile apps High wagering requirements 24/7 live chat support Huge games library

New UK Casinos: The Essentials

The UK is one of the biggest markets internationally for online gambling, and the audience here has come to expect the best from their favourite online casinos. So when we see a new online casino pop up in the UK, we expect a few essential qualities from any business hoping to make a name for itself.

Here’s a quick rundown of the things we expect from any online casino, regardless of age or prestige:

Licensing and Safety — the safety of our readers will always be paramount to us as reviewers, so we would never recommend a site that wasn’t fully licenced and secure. This means a valid gambling licence from the UKGC (or another UK-approved licensing body) and site-wide encryption security at the very least, would be expected.

— the safety of our readers will always be paramount to us as reviewers, so we would never recommend a site that wasn’t fully licenced and secure. This means a valid gambling licence from the UKGC (or another UK-approved licensing body) and site-wide encryption security at the very least, would be expected. User Experience — what’s the point of a new casino when you can’t get past an interface to play the games? We expect a good website layout, straightforward account management and mobile compatibility.

— what’s the point of a new casino when you can’t get past an interface to play the games? We expect a good website layout, straightforward account management and mobile compatibility. Variety of Games — a new casino is nothing without its games, so we want to see a good selection of titles out of the gate. We aren’t expecting thousands — although it’s certainly impressive — but good quality games, including slots, a few table games and maybe some live dealer titles, too.

— a new casino is nothing without its games, so we want to see a good selection of titles out of the gate. We aren’t expecting thousands — although it’s certainly impressive — but good quality games, including slots, a few table games and maybe some live dealer titles, too. Welcome Bonus — this is especially important for new casinos. The welcome bonus attracts new customers and helps kick off their gambling journey with a bang! The welcome bonus should have fair terms and a low wagering requirement.

— this is especially important for new casinos. The welcome bonus attracts new customers and helps kick off their gambling journey with a bang! The welcome bonus should have fair terms and a low wagering requirement. Payment Methods — even a new casino should have options for how you want to make your transactions. You’ll be turning away many potential customers if they can’t deposit money into their account, so we expect a good range of methods from any site. We prefer at least three methods, such as debit cards, e-wallets or direct bank transfers.

How Do We Rank New Casino Sites

Now that we know what we expect from all new UK casino sites, how do we determine quality after the basics? Our experts have a few criteria they judge new casinos against and have shared the most important with us here:

Reputation

While it’s important that we form a unique opinion based on first-hand experience, there’s a big difference between the experience of expert reviewers and the general public. So we like to look at a brand’s reviews and general reputation. For new casinos, this is a matter of first impressions, and we’re particularly interested in the response to the natural growing pains of launching a new service. This includes how the company reacts to customer feedback and how happy the customers are with any help they’ve received.

Fair Terms and Conditions

No one likes reading through terms and conditions, which is why they tend to be overlooked when considering the quality of a new online casino. As a result, we like to pay them special attention as a lot can be missed in the fine print of the T&Cs. For instance, we pick apart the limits surrounding bonuses, like which payment methods can be used to redeem them or the wagering requirements before you can withdraw. Company responsibilities are also essential, like their guarantees surrounding refunds or a new casino’s privacy policy. In short, it’s important to us that a new casino treats its customer base fairly from the foundation up.

Mobile Site and Apps

Long gone are the days of mobile compatibility being a luxury for online gambling sites — as expert reviewers, we expect an online casino to have put forethought into the mobile accessibility of their site before launch. More and more people access their online services through mobile devices, and many more use tablets instead of computers. If a new UK casino doesn’t have a fully functional mobile webpage, it shows a short-sightedness for missing out on a large portion of the market.

Conversely, a new casino that provides native mobile apps — especially out of the gate — receives bonus points for convenience and dedication to providing a streamlined and enjoyable experience.

For a more comprehensive overview of the best mobile casino sites in the UK and what our experts thought about them, head over to our page here.

Customer Support Options

While we want new casinos to be the best they possibly can be, even long-established online casinos will encounter problems. So, we need to know that a new casino has a solid customer service system to pick up the pieces. A good customer support must have multiple points of contact, preferably options like live chat, email and telephone, although social media links are also viable options. The help should then be prompt, friendly and, most importantly, human. We don’t expect every point of contact to be manual — some AI assistants are useful — but it shouldn’t be hard to contact a real person.

How to Sign Up to a New Casino Site?

If any of our new casino recommendations have caught your attention, you’ll be pleased to know that signing up with them is easier than ever! Here’s a quick rundown of the basic steps to creating an account with a new casino:

Use one of our links to reach the sign-up page for your chosen new casino — using our link could mean you don’t need to input a promo code Register your new account — enter your name, age, email, telephone number, email and more. You’ll also need to come up with a unique username and password Confirm and verify your account — verification doesn’t need to be done immediately, but it is a long process, and it’s better to start it as soon as possible Make your first deposit — ensure you’re depositing enough to qualify for your chosen welcome bonus and through a valid payment method (not all available options will contribute to the bonus) Claim your bonus funds — these might be automatically credited to your account, or you may need to claim them from the promo tab in your account Wager your bonus funds and have fun — now you’re all set! Make sure to meet the wagering requirements within the time limit

New Casino Sites Payout Rates

When you play at any casino, you will be interested in knowing the average payout. For the uninitiated, the payout rate or ‘return to player’ (RTP) is the amount of money put into an online casino that is returned to the users. We call the reverse of RTP the house edge, or how much the casino keeps on average for staffing, web maintenance, security costs and so forth.

Casino payout rates are curious as they aren’t a number controlled by the website, like at a sportsbook, but rather determined by the average payout of the individual games hosted by the casino. New casinos actually benefit from this as they’re more likely to host newer games, and modern developers understand that players prefer games with higher payouts. Table games have fixed payout rates, so you’ll find it’s slots and the like that affect this most.

The average payout rate for a new casino should sit at around 96%, which is the industry average.

New Casino Software Providers

There are hundreds of software providers in the industry, producing thousands of exciting games. One of the big benefits of choosing to play at a new online casino is that they often host games from newer developers. This leads to a greater diversity in content and a standard more suitable to the modern palate. Additionally, you may find games with new gimmicks or styles that freshen up the gambling experience and inject a whole new level of fun.

Here are a few of the fantastic software providers — new and old — you can find at new UK casinos, all of which are constantly pushing the boundaries of what online casino games can do:

NetENT

Playtech

Games Global

Novomatic

ELK Games

Play’N Go

Evolution Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming

Snowborn Games

Print Studios

New Casino Trends in 2024

With a new year comes new trends, and the experts at Wisegambler have been working to predict what we’ll see from new casinos in 2024. Here’s what they had to say:

More Gambling Sites

We see new casinos popping up every month, and all of them want to stand out from the masses and earn your patronage. To do that, they need to innovate and bring us something exciting. Over the last few years, we’ve already seen new additions to our gaming catalogues, like crash games and VR experiences. As more and more new casinos open, we can be sure to see something new grab our attention soon enough!

Bonuses are Changing

As more and more new casinos launch, they all aim for the best bonuses to attract new players to their games. The welcome bonus in particular is the most important one they’ll ever offer. As such, we’re seeing bonuses evolve into new deals, ones we haven’t seen before and that stand out from the competition. In 2024, we’re confident we’ll see more new casinos try shaking up the formulas and offering us something fresh.

Online Casinos and Sportsbooks

While online sportsbooks have been popular for a few decades, online casinos have taken longer to take off. But thanks to this, sports betting sites are in a prime position to offer quality casino services with an established foundation to launch from. We think we’ll see an influx in combined sportsbook and casino services in 2024, where the casino receives just as much attention as it’s sister service.

Advantages of New Casino Sites

While there’s a certain comfort from using a well-established online casino, new casinos offer distinct advantages over their older competitors.

Leaders in Innovation

While old casino sites are incentivised to keep a steady service that maintains its existing consumer base, new casinos are more likely to innovate and try something new. They’re looking not only to attract new customers, but to specifically attract new generations looking for different services than the previous. This means new casinos are more likely to offer something fresh that you’ve never seen before, and one of them might just become your new go-to site.

Generous Welcome Bonuses

There’s a common understanding in businesses that to gain new customers early on, you should be willing to offer better deals and take a loss for the long-term benefits. This is just as relevant to new casinos, which will often host better deals for the customer than established sites as they’re more interested in attracting new users. It’s well worth shopping around for the best deals, and you’re more likely to find them at new UK casinos.

Well-designed Sites

Sometimes, you’ll stumble across an older casino which, regardless of how well the site runs and the quality of the games, it just looks outdated and unappealing. They’re stuck in the early aughts of web design, and it does nothing to sell you on it. An attractive website is a huge factor in first impressions and user comfort, and new casinos with modern coding technology and younger designers understand this well and are more likely to offer intuitive, good-looking sites.

New Games Available

New casinos often feature many more games than their older competitors; some sites can reach as many as six or seven thousand games, and those numbers continue to increase as new games are added daily. New casinos know the value of novelty and exploration when entertaining users. If you’re the type of person always on the hunt for a new game, new casinos will never leave you unsatisfied!

What to do if you have a gambling problem?

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you’re struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

Gamcare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are new casino sites safe?

In the UK, yes. To legally operate in the UK, all new casino sites must be licenced by the UKGC or another approved regulator (EEA regulators, AGCC, GBGA, etc). Unless you’re accessing non-UK internet, your casino is guaranteed to be safe and well-regulated.

How do I know if a new casino is licensed?

All casinos operating in the UK must be licenced by the UKGC (or another approved regulator) to be accessed at all. However, you can check out a casino’s licence for yourself. This can usually be found at the bottom of a new casino site’s webpage — if you can’t find it, be cautious.

Are wagering requirements good at new casinos?

Not always. New casinos looking to provide a good deal are more likely to have lower wagering requirements. However, this won’t be universal. Check the terms and conditions of a bonus before accepting it to learn the wagering requirements; anything up to 40x is reasonable, but beyond that may be unsuitable for newer players.

Are free spins bonuses available at new casinos?

Yes! New casinos love giving out free spins deals both through the welcome bonus and ongoing promotions! In particular, look for new casinos with weekly free spins bonuses for the best deals.

Are new casino sites released often in the UK?

Not as often as in other countries. The UK is one of the few countries where online casinos are entirely legal, but they’re also heavily regulated. It takes a well-established business to have the resources to launch a new online casino in the UK — so while you’ll see fewer new casinos, they’ll be of a higher standard overall.