Best Mobile Casinos in the UK – Top Casino Apps for iOS & Android

The internet has been rapidly moving into the mobile space for years, and online casinos are doing their best to keep up with the change. Our experts at Wisegambler.com have picked Jackpot City as the best mobile casino, with a fantastic welcome bonus for mobile customers of “Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins.”

But, if you want to see 10 more fantastic recommendations, let’s go through all the websites we believe are bringing the best effort and what you can expect from them!

Top Mobile Casinos in the UK Reviewed

Here’s a look at our experts’ top picks for the best mobile casinos in the UK.

Jackpot City mobile casino is another online casino with a more prominent presence outside the UK. However, the UK site offers a solid selection of games (on the small side but still growing), some great promotions and an attractive interface. It doesn’t support very many payment options, and we ran into some issues with the customer service and FAQ sections, but it’s still a reliable and safe service that any player will be pleased with, and overall, we were happy to put Jackpot City mobile casino at the top of our list.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Hundreds of games FAQ missing important sections Ongoing promotions SSL encryption security

BetMGM is a well-loved brand in the USA that recently made its way to our shores. With a smaller but solid library of games, a stylish website and strong encryption security, BetMGM will likely cement itself as a top UK casino soon. It is still dealing with the pains of a new casino, like a smaller number of ongoing promotions and fewer payment options, but the compact early experience makes it a perfect choice for novice players.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Solid game library Few payment options Attractive website Strong SSL-encryption security

Next on our list of the best mobile casinos is William Hill Vegas. This is a familiar brand in the UK with years of trusted experience in sports betting now translating into its fantastic casino service. You can find hundreds of games at William Hill Vegas, including a selection of original titles, and account management is hassle-free with plenty of payment options and robust security. We might not recommend it to beginner gamblers, though, as the site is so big with many different services that it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ High-quality slots and table games Limited ongoing promotions Many payment options 24/7 customer support

Pub Casino is a mobile casino that’s found a lot more success outside of the UK than in it, but the version available to UK players is also well worth a look. Its game selection is solid, there are plenty of payment options for hassle-free account management, and the security is airtight. Its biggest issue is an unattractive site layout, with a lot of dead space and an obtuse navigation system. But for any player who knows what they’re doing, Pub Casino will serve you well regardless.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Award-winning casino site Oddly-designed website Hundreds of games Customer service with multiple contacts

Duelz Casino features a charming fantasy theme to house its extensive library of games, offering a unique experience you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. You’ll find hundreds of slots, table games and live dealer titles at Duelz, all supported by a well-run site with a reliable customer service system and intuitive account management. Unfortunately, Duelz’s biggest strength is also a weakness, as the theme can sometimes make text hard to read. It’s a great site for younger players, but the layout might make it less convenient for older users.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Varied and expansive game library Site design can make text hard to read Large spread of payment methods Fast withdrawals

Best Mobile Casino Apps Rated

Let’s take a closer look at some of the apps for our top picks:

Jackpot City Online Casino Joy

Google Play Store: 3.6/5 | Apple App Store 3.7/5

The Jackpot City casino app adapts its desktop layout wonderfully to its app, with the two feeling like they were designed in conjunction rather than one formed from the other. The games are easy to navigate, they look great when you play them on the simple touchscreen interface, and you can access all the same account management features as the website. Users do report slower loading times than is preferable, however.

BetMGM Sports Betting & Casino

Google Play Store: 4.3/5 | Apple App Store 4.8/5

BetMGM has been using mobile apps on its gambling services for years, and we’re glad to see them reach UK app stores after not being available upon initial release. BetMGM combines its sportsbook and casino into an all-in-one app that sports the same clean look as its website. Bonuses are easy to claim through the app and are credited promptly, and some promotions are app-exclusive! There are reported issues with the app logging users out when closing the app and the occasional performance lag.

William Hill Vegas Casino

Google Play Store: 3.9/5 | Apple App Store 4.5/5

The sleek blue and purple design of the William Hill Vegas website translates well onto this app, extending into the clean menus for account management and game searching. The games run well through the app, and you can claim all bonuses through the app as you would on a desktop. We’ve seen reports of issues with transactions, mainly delays in the deposit processing period. However, our biggest problem with this app is that it isn’t available on Android devices as of writing, and we’d like to see that remedied in the future.

Pub Casino – Online Casino

Google Play Store: NA | Apple App Store 5/5

The Pub casino app features a fantastic user experience, with a minimalistic but effective interface that makes browsing through games simple and playing the games even more so. You can find a wide variety of games to play and all the bonuses from the website are featured here, but we have seen some transaction issues arise. Customer support is on standby within the app to help if you run into any problems.

Betway Sportsbook & Casino

Google Play Store: 3.5/5| Apple App Store 4.7/5

The Betway Casino mobile app enjoys the same attractive interface we’re used to on the website, featuring hundreds of excellent games that are fully compatible with your mobile device. Users love the quick withdrawals through the app, the fast load times and the continually expanding game library. We’ve seen a few complaints about customer service through the app.

How We Rank Mobile Casinos at Wisegambler.com

Our experts hold each candidate to strict standards to determine the best mobile casinos. They’ve shared the most important of these with us here:

Mobile Compatibility

It can’t be a mobile casino without having good mobile compatibility. At the minimum, we expect the best mobile casinos to have a good mobile website accessible through a web browser on your mobile device. The very best mobile casinos will also have the option of downloading a native mobile app. Apps are an improvement as they usually offer faster loading times, a streamlined mobile interface and let you forego the banners associated with browser apps.

Mobile Games

A casino might have fantastic mobile compatibility, but there’s no point to it if the games aren’t also adapted to mobile. Nowadays, most mobile games adapt well to smaller screens, changing the layout to work through a touchscreen interface or a portrait orientation. Games with smaller processing demands are also better for mobile devices, limiting loading times and ensuring the game runs smoothly.

Promotions and Offers

Any good casino needs some quality promotions on offer. This isn’t just a welcome bonus — although that’s important too — but also a worthwhile lineup of ongoing promotions. These reward players for sticking with the casino instead of bouncing between different sites. Unique to mobile casinos, we also like to see mobile-specific bonuses that reward players for using the native apps. This could be bonus spins or special cashback deals; either way, we want to know that players have a reason to remain loyal to a site.

User Experience

For all the features, we sometimes forget to mention the most basic standard a mobile casino has to meet — do we like using it? Is the site attractive with cohesive colours and images, or is the text hard to read or poorly arranged? Is it easy to find a specific game? Is browsing simple, or does it limit the games you can see? How easy is it to manage your account and monitor your funds? All of this adds up to determine the quality of a mobile casino’s user experience. This goes double when evaluating mobile apps, as an enhanced experience is one of the primary reasons a user might switch to mobile.

Licensing and Safety

We would never even think about recommending an unsafe mobile casino. Per UK legislation, we want to know that every mobile casino we consider is fully licenced by the UKGC or another trusted regulator. Bonus points if a casino has multiple licences. We also need to know it has site-wide security, most commonly a form of SSL encryption security that guarantees user data will stay safe and away from prying eyes. This is especially true when it comes to transferring money.

App Store Rankings and Reviews

While we make sure that we’re gaining our own experience and forming opinions based on it, it’s also worthwhile looking at what other users have to say. We like reading through reviews and getting an idea of the general opinion on a mobile casino and its apps. We have to take these with a grain of salt sometimes, as reviews for casinos can get emotionally charged, but with a bit of discretion, we can tell a lot about whether a mobile casino is worth your time from the reviews and ratings.

Payment Methods

A benefit you sometimes find at mobile casinos is the payment methods. Transactions can be super convenient when done through a mobile device, requiring little more than a few taps rather than spending time inputting all your details. The best mobile casinos will have various payment options, including methods like Apple and Google Pay or PayPal. All methods should also be safe and trustworthy, covered by encryption security. We also want to see many convenient withdrawal methods, not just deposits.

Customer Support

Things won’t always go right, and even the best mobile casino will experience issues from time to time. This is why we value a reliable customer support system. It should have multiple points of contact, like live chat and email, and be accessible all hours of the day. 24/7 customer service is the standard, and falling below that isn’t a deal breaker, but it is a letdown. The help itself should be friendly and responsive, and the FAQ section must also be expansive for those who don’t want to chat with a person.

How to Use Mobile Casinos on Web Browser

While not all casinos will feature dedicated mobile apps, you’d be hard-pressed to find a casino that doesn’t at least provide access through a mobile web browser. The difference between a desktop website and a mobile website mostly comes down to layout and shape, with mobile sites needing to work in both landscape and portrait dimensions, as well as being compatible with a smaller touch screen.

Accessing your favourite casino through a mobile web browser couldn’t be easier. Just open your favourite browser app on your mobile device (Safari, Google Chrome, etc.) and search the casino. Click the link in the search engine, and you can use the casino just as you would on a desktop.

The best thing about using a casino through a mobile web browser is that the experience will be essentially the same as using it on a computer, especially in the advent of HTML5 and the end of Flash. However, web browsers mean you have to deal with the surrounding app while using your casino, including the navigation banners and ad pop-ups.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Convenient access on mobile devices Page design/navigation not optimised for mobile compatibility Always available on both Android and iOS devices Casino play is interrupted by web browser app — e.g. navigation banners, pop-up ads Doesn’t require you to download any data onto your device

How to Download a Casino App

Downloading mobile casino apps is the same as downloading any other app. Follow these simple steps to start playing in no time:

Find your app of choice in the mobile app store

Start the download and wait for it to fully install

Open the app and log in with your account, or make a new one

Start playing!

Native casino apps have many benefits. They’re the best adaptation of a service on a mobile device, almost always better than using a mobile browser, with streamlined layouts, adapted navigation, compatibility with the small touch screen and even specialised payment methods. Of course, not all apps are made equal, and they can vary greatly in quality. So, if you want to use a mobile casino app, ensure you use a good one.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Convenient access with short load times Requires download to your phone — takes up storage space Specifically designed to work on the mobile touchscreen — best mobile experience Apps can vary wildly in quality Unique payment options and promotions

New Mobile Casinos UK

More and more people are switching to mobile devices as their primary point of access to the internet. Tablets are replacing laptops, and smartphones are in every pocket, so mobile casinos are looking to make the most of it! We’re seeing a huge influx in mobile casinos nowadays, whether it’s new casinos making a name for themselves in the mobile space or existing casinos transitioning to update with the changing trends. We’re even seeing mobile-first casinos entering the market, which release exclusively for mobile devices and strive to provide the best mobile experience possible.

Why Should I Use a Mobile Casino?

Mobile casino gaming is convenient and can be taken wherever you want, whether it’s out and about or just around your home. This convenience makes it easier to indulge in our favourite online activities on our own terms.

Aside from just convenience, though, mobile casino gaming has many advantages. With mobile casino gaming, you can dip in and out of games instead of sitting down for extended sessions. Mobile casino gaming tends to be more streamlined too, with easier navigation, and the best apps will have more responsive platforms to play your games on. Some apps may even come with mobile exclusive deals as an incentive for using them.

Of course, there are a few drawbacks. The user experience is different; not everyone prefers the mobile interface. Mobile devices are also simply more limited in what they can do in terms of control and customisation. Most importantly, easier access to mobile gambling isn’t a good thing for all players. Mobile applications may be even worse for problem gamblers than desktop sites, so if you are prone to gambling problems, it may be best to steer clear of mobile casinos.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Convenience of access — play whenever and wherever Mobile interfaces may not be for everyone Streamlined mobile interface Mobile devices limited in capacity — leads to varying degrees of quality in apps Shorter load times at the best mobile casinos Mobile casinos increase the likelihood of problem gambling thanks to ease-of-access Exclusive mobile content in mobile casino apps

What Bonuses Can I Get at Mobile Casinos?

Signing up with any of our recommended mobile casinos could net you a plethora of exciting promotions and bonuses. This isn’t just the welcome bonus but also ongoing bonuses to reward continued play, especially on mobile apps. Here’s a look at what you could potentially pick up:

Welcome Bonus — Every casino we’ve recommended has a great welcome bonus to kick your journey off with a bang. This is usually a combination of free spins plus a deposit match bonus.

— Every casino we’ve recommended has a great welcome bonus to kick your journey off with a bang. This is usually a combination of free spins plus a deposit match bonus. No Deposit Bonus — these are bonuses you can claim without depositing any funds first. You just opt in and collect your free funds! This usually comes as free spins, but they often have steep wagering requirements attached.

— these are bonuses you can claim without depositing any funds first. You just opt in and collect your free funds! This usually comes as free spins, but they often have steep wagering requirements attached. Reload Bonus — these are like deposit match bonuses and reward a certain percentage of money deposited as bonus funds. Usually capped to a specific amount within a time frame (often a week).

— these are like deposit match bonuses and reward a certain percentage of money deposited as bonus funds. Usually capped to a specific amount within a time frame (often a week). Free Spins — does what it says on the tin! Free spins allow you free rounds on various slot games (usually a specific slot that the spin is tied to) for the potential of winning real money.

— does what it says on the tin! Free spins allow you free rounds on various slot games (usually a specific slot that the spin is tied to) for the potential of winning real money. Cashback Bonus — Cashback bonuses return a percentage of any losses you sustain while playing. If it returns 10% and you lose £100, the casino will give you £10 in bonus funds.

— Cashback bonuses return a percentage of any losses you sustain while playing. If it returns 10% and you lose £100, the casino will give you £10 in bonus funds. Mobile-only Bonus — these encourage you to use a site’s mobile app instead of the desktop. It could include free spins, a match bonus, no-deposit deals and more. Much like a welcome bonus, these can be flexible but can only be redeemed through a mobile app.

What Payment Methods Can I Use at Mobile Casinos?

Just like regular online casinos, mobile casinos have a variety of payment options you can use to make deposits and withdrawals. Some options may even be better when used through mobile casinos — methods like PayPal and Apple/Google Pay are particularly mobile-friendly and let you complete transactions with just a few taps.

Here’s a look at some of the payment methods available at online casinos and how well they work on mobile:

Pay by Mobile — One of the best ways to pay at a mobile casino would be pay-by-mobile. This method allows you to add the fees to the end of your phone bill. It’s only supported by a few networks, but most of the best mobile casinos in the UK accept this method.

— One of the best ways to pay at a mobile casino would be pay-by-mobile. This method allows you to add the fees to the end of your phone bill. It’s only supported by a few networks, but most of the best mobile casinos in the UK accept this method. Debit Cards — The standard and most popular payment method. You can use debit cards through mobile just as you would on desktop computers. Unfortunately, you must input sensitive financial information to use a debit card.

— The standard and most popular payment method. You can use debit cards through mobile just as you would on desktop computers. Unfortunately, you must input sensitive financial information to use a debit card. e-Wallets — One of the most secure ways to deposit on mobile and desktop casinos. On mobile, e-wallets are even more convenient if you have a pre-existing app, as you can make your payment with just a few taps, aided by the data already stored in your phone.

— One of the most secure ways to deposit on mobile and desktop casinos. On mobile, e-wallets are even more convenient if you have a pre-existing app, as you can make your payment with just a few taps, aided by the data already stored in your phone. Bank Transfers — Probably the least convenient way to transfer money on mobile casinos. DBT is best for when you’re trying to transfer substantial amounts of money as it grants the casino direct access to your bank accounts.

— Probably the least convenient way to transfer money on mobile casinos. DBT is best for when you’re trying to transfer substantial amounts of money as it grants the casino direct access to your bank accounts. Prepaid Cards — This is the method for players looking to control their spending and stay safe. Prepaid cards allow you to make deposits very safely, and only as much as you deposit onto the card, preventing you from exceeding your budget. However, you can only deposit through prepaid cards.

Mobile Software Providers

Nowadays, we expect all casino games entering the market to be mobile-compatible, as mobile gaming has become such an integral part of the way we consume online entertainment. Many people use their online casinos through their phones and expect whatever game they choose to work perfectly on the small screen.

However, some studios have been pioneering the mobile gaming experience longer than others, providing consistently high-quality mobile casino games. Here are our favourite studios producing top-quality mobile casino games:

NetEnt

Pragmatic Play

Play’N GO

Games Global

Novomatic

Relax Gaming

ELK Studios

Hacksaw Gaming

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Mobile Casinos Safe to Use?

Yes! Just like their desktop counterparts, mobile casinos are licenced by the UKGC and are held to the exact same standards. This includes encryption security, strict privacy policies and guaranteed payouts.

Is depositing and withdrawing funds from mobile casinos easy?

You can deposit and withdraw funds through mobile the same way you do on a computer. Some payment options, like Apple Pay and PayPal, are potentially more convenient through mobile.

Are iOS casinos better than Android?

There is no difference between iOS and Android casinos. It is more common to see Android casinos because you can’t download third-party apps on iOS without jailbreaking your device, but most casino apps will be available on both platforms.

Are all online casinos available on mobile?

All casinos can be accessed on mobile devices through web browsers like Google Chrome and Safari. However, not all casinos have native mobile apps.