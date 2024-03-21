Best Bingo Sites in the UK for March 2024

Are you looking for a new bingo site to check out this year? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve selected the best UK bingo sites to visit in 2024! We’re also sharing with you what you can expect from the best bingo sites and some of the top games offered.

Our top pick for the best UK bingo site is Gala Bingo, thanks to its excellent welcome offer, mobile compatibility, promotions, and other great features; so why not check it out? Our other favourites can be found below:

New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Best Online UK Bingo Sites Ranked and Reviewed

Here are the top UK bingo sites our experts have picked out for you and why we love them!

1. Gala Bingo – Best UK Bingo Site Overall

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Taking the top spot on our best bingo sites is Gala Bingo. For any seasoned bingo player, this won’t come as a surprise. Gala Bingo is a well-trusted UK brand hosting a no-nonsense site that shows you everything you need and gets you into the games you want to play. It features many different types of bingo and has sections explaining how to play all of them so players, new and old, can enjoy themselves. For such an established brand, though, we found the rewards program to be a little disappointing.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Award-winning bingo site Lacklustre rewards program Mobile friendly Quick withdrawals

2. Foxy Bingo – Best Online Bingo Site for Bingo Variants

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Next up, we have Foxy Bingo; this striking site with a strong, cohesive visual design hosts a fantastic range of bingo games to keep you entertained. Its collection of promotional offers is substantial, and the range of payment options makes using the site convenient for all kinds of players. Our main issue with Foxy Bingo was that many players have had problems with slow withdrawals.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Award-winning bingo operator Slow withdrawals Many payment options Mobile friendly

3. Heart Bingo – Best UK Bingo Site for Alternative Games

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

For many, Heart isn’t a brand associated with a rapidly growing gambling platform, but Heart Bingo’s been around since 2010, providing a solid bingo and slots service! We love the aesthetically pleasing design of the site, with plenty of bingo games and an impressive slew of promotions to go with it. Unfortunately, most of the games don’t support chat features, removing the famously communal aspect of bingo.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ An impressive number of promotions Most games don’t feature chat rooms Licences from multiple regulators Solid pragmatic play software

4. Jackpot Joy – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Jackpot Games

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Jackpot Joy is one of those popular bingo sites that you can look at and safely say it deserves that renown. It features a great variety of bingo rooms and casino games, all displayed on a clean and well-designed website. It even has a selection of free games and, as you would imagine, a great range of Jackpot games! Unfortunately, the distinct lack of ongoing promotions keeps us from ranking Jackpot Joy any higher.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great collection of bingo and casino games Limited promotions Strong SSL encryption security 24/7 customer support

5. Betfred Bingo – Best Online Bingo Site for Promotions

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Betfred is another of those gambling sites that does absolutely everything, including bingo! The Betfred Bingo site is interesting as its quality is arguably higher than the main service. The website is cohesive and easy to navigate; there are plenty of ongoing promotions and even a section dedicated to information so beginners can understand what they’re playing. The only thing it’s missing is a VIP programme, which would take this site to the next level.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Well designed website No VIP scheme Very beginner friendly Huge range of promotions

6. Coral Bingo – Best Bingo Site for New Players

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Coral is another one of those names in British gambling circles that everyone knows. With such a strong reputation behind it, it’s no shock that Coral Bingo finds its way onto this list. It features a wide range of different types of bingo (more than any other on this list), has a dedicated mobile app and a solid customer service system in place to keep everything running smoothly. Its main failing is the small selection of supported payment methods.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ One of the best bingo libraries Limited payment options Native mobile apps Responsive customer support

7. Dove Bingo – Best UK Bingo Site for Payment Options

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Dove Bingo is a standard online bingo site with a static but pleasant design and a solid collection of bingo rooms and casino games. It isn’t a site with many bells and whistles, but it doesn’t need them, offering a reliable bingo experience any day of the week. It also features some attractive bonuses and a range of casino games to complement the bingo rooms. However, the long withdrawal periods let it down somewhat, as do the withdrawal fees.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong collection of bingo games Fees on all withdrawals Lots of generous bonuses Supports many payment options

8. Lights Camera Bingo – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Loyal Customers

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Light Camera Bingo is another solid bingo site that provides a dependable site without needing anything fancy. This does, unfortunately, lead to it blending into the crowd. But make no mistake, this bingo site is well worth your time and money! It has a good collection of bingo rooms, casino games from top developers, and it supports a healthy number of payment options. Our biggest issue with it is that Lights Camera Bingo charges a transaction fee across all withdrawals.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong game library from top developers Withdrawal fees on all methods Features all top bingo variations Many generous promotions

9. Fever Bingo – Best Online Bingo Site for Slot Games

Expert Rating: 4.5/5

Rounding out our list of the best Bingo sites is Fever Bingo, yet another instalment from the guys over at Jumpman Gaming. It’s a standard bingo site with all the variations of bingo you could want, some great casino games to complement it, and many supported payment methods so all players are accommodated. The biggest letdown is, without a doubt, the transaction fees, with a fee on pay-by-phone deposits and on all withdrawals.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Varied collection of bingo and casino games Withdrawal fees Gamified VIP programme Many payment options

10. bet365 Bingo – Best Bingo Site for Customer Support

Expert Rating: 4.5/5

bet365 is a gambling site that really does it all. The bingo platform at bet365 definitely takes a backseat to its much bigger sister sites (the sportsbook and the online casino), but it still benefits from all the prestige and talent behind its success. The site looks excellent and hosts many bingo rooms for you to get involved with. Unfortunately, thanks to that sidelining, bet365 bingo offers fewer types of bingo than the competition.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive website Few bingo game variations Trustworthy gambling brand Many available payment methods

How We Chose the Top Bingo Sites UK

Now you know what the best UK bingo sites are, but what makes a site the best? Our experts have shared their qualifying criteria for bingo sites so you can better understand what to expect from our recommendations.

Bingo Game Variety

It should go without saying, but we want to see a good selection of different bingo games. Even slight variations in the rules of a game can have a significant impact on the way it plays, so for a bingo site to be considered one of the best, it must meet this standard. All of our picks for the best bingo sites feature a fantastic range of bingo games for you to enjoy, and you can see later in this article for some examples.

Fair Gaming and Security

Even more than the quality of a bingo site, we prioritise the safety of our readers. As such, it’s imperative that a UK bingo site has a valid gambling licence (from the UKGC or another approved regulator) as well as air-tight encryption security. This will ensure all users are treated fairly and with respect, as well as keeping all their data safe and away from prying eyes.

User Reviews and Reputation

While we’re firm believers in the value of first-hand experience and make sure to form our own opinions of a site before recommending it, there’s also a lot of merit to looking at existing reviews. You have to take bingo site reviews with a grain of salt sometimes, as emotions always run high when it comes to gambling, but looking for a general consensus about a bingo site can reveal a lot about its quality. We like to see overall favourable reviews and a good response from the site when addressing negative feedback.

Compatibility with Mobile

The internet is rapidly moving into the mobile space, and we’ve come to expect mobile compatibility from our favourite UK bingo sites. A good bingo site will work well through a mobile web browser, at the very least, with minimal disruption between platforms. Even better, we like to see bingo apps specially designed for mobile devices with streamlined designs and mobile-friendly account management.

Casino Game Collection

This might seem strange for a bingo site, but we believe the best gambling sites, in general, will offer a variety of different services. By becoming a one-stop shop for all your gambling needs, a bingo site can set itself apart from the competition. More than this, bingo sites are often a side service to a larger online casino, so we want to ensure that part of the site is also up to par. This means a solid collection of games from a variety of developers, and we’re even happier to see Slingo titles crop up in the library.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

We don’t all make our payments the same way, so we want to know that the top bingo sites offer many deposit and withdrawal options. This will cater to a wider range of players and allow you to handle your transactions in a way that’s both convenient and secure. Generally, we consider covering at least three major payment methods sufficient (debit cards, e-wallets and prepaid cards), but more is usually better.

Customer Support Options

Every good website needs a solid customer support system, especially gambling sites. When something goes wrong, customers should be confident that a friendly customer service helper will resolve the issue promptly. This is important in establishing trust in the site, which will keep customers returning. We also expect customer service to be contactable through multiple channels like e-mail, live chat, telephone and social media.

Bonuses and Promotions

Online bonuses and promotions are among the largest advantages online bingo sites have over in-person bingo halls. A good welcome bonus will set a player up for a fantastic start on their bingo journey, and ongoing promotions will keep them returning for weeks to come. Promotions also shouldn’t have obtuse terms and conditions attached — this means reasonable wagering requirements on bonus funds and time limits long enough for a customer to actually use the bonus.

How To Sign Up and Play at Online Bingo Sites

Did any of our top bingo sites catch your eye? Well, lucky for you, signing up with online bingo sites is easier than ever! Just follow these simple steps to register and claim your welcome bonus in no time.

Pick one of our top UK bingo sites and follow our link to the website. Click ‘join’ and enter your details — name, age, country of residence, email address, etc. If you have a promo code, input it during account creation. Confirm and verify your account — verification can be a long process, so we advise starting it as soon as possible. Make your first deposit — ensure you transfer enough to meet the bonus conditions. Redeem your welcome bonus — if it isn’t instantly credited to your account, you might have to claim it manually from the promotions tab in your profile. Play bingo and have fun! Don’t forget to meet any wagering requirements for your bonus.

Tips for Choosing the Best Bingo Website for You

All UK bingo sites will offer different strengths that benefit some players more than others, especially when it comes to the finer details. We’ve outlined our top tips for determining if a bingo site is a good match for you!

Read the Terms and Conditions

We know that no one likes to read the terms and conditions, but when it comes to online bingo sites, it’s essential that you at least understand the basics. The T&Cs outline the limits of your play and what you are and aren’t allowed to do while playing at the site. The important conditions you should read through are:

Bonus Wagering Requirements

Maximum Wins

Withdrawal Limits

Country Restrictions

Valid payment options for different site elements

Ensure Your Favourite Games are Available

Look through reviews and the site itself to make sure the bingo games you want to play are available. A site that doesn’t cater to your specific gaming needs isn’t one you should sign up for, regardless of how good the welcome bonus is. This might not stop at bingo games; bingo sites also offer various slots, table games and live dealer titles nowadays, so if you’re looking for a more cohesive gambling experience, a niche bingo site probably isn’t for you.

Check for Existing Customer Promotions

So many gambling sites will lavish new players with freebies and bonuses, only to later leave them high and dry while expecting them to continue using the site. As a customer, you should expect only the best from your bingo site and look for the quality of ongoing promotions. This might include a rewards scheme that works for you or weekly free bonus deals. Promotions are one of the most significant benefits of playing bingo online, so take full advantage of that.

Look for Valid Licencing and Security Measures

It is vital to make sure that the bingo site you are signing up for is safe and secure. Ways to ensure this is by checking for valid licencing and knowing which security measures should be in place. For starters, all online bingo sites must be licenced by the UKGC (UK Gambling Commission) in order to operate. Security measures that should be in place include; fair gaming, eCORGA checks, RNGs, and encryption data (SSL).

Promotions Offered at the Best Online Bingo Sites

We like to see a range of different promotions at the best online bingo sites, catering to all players. This includes a solid welcome offer and consistent, ongoing bonuses to keep players coming back. Here’s a closer look at the promotions you can expect from the top UK bingo sites.

Welcome Offers

The welcome offer is the most important promotion a bingo site will offer, as it’s the deal that convinces a new customer to sign up. Therefore, welcome deals should be generous and easy to understand, without any annoying terms and conditions to work around, like excessive wagering requirements or tight time limits. Welcome offers often consist of free spins or bonus funds (sometimes both), which let players get acquainted with the website.

Game-Specific Promotions

Some promotions will only apply to specific games, whether it’s a bingo or slot game. These bonuses are only accessible when you play those games but offer you free tickets or spins when you’re playing them. These bonuses help to acquaint you with games you might otherwise never try out or to promote a game that the bingo site wants you to play. Game-specific promotions are usually more generous than bonus funds that can be used anywhere on a site, so it’s worth watching for them and giving their associated games a chance.

Deposit Bonuses

The classic promotion you find at online bingo sites is the deposit bonus. It returns a specific percentage of a deposit as bonus funds to encourage you to make more deposits. If you opt-in for a deposit bonus of 50% up to £100, that means on a £100 deposit, you’ll receive £50 in bonus funds. However, you can’t receive more than £100 in bonus funds from that promotion. These are commonly used as a part of a welcome bonus, as standalone ‘reload bonuses’ or sometimes included with loyalty schemes.

VIP / Loyalty Programmes

One of the best ways a top UK bingo site can reward customer loyalty is through a rewards programme. Players who register with or qualify for a VIP programme will receive various benefits for playing a certain amount each week or month. This could include discounts, personalised bonuses, birthday gifts or accumulated points that can be traded for perks. A good loyalty programme is the perfect incentive for returning customers; a bingo site without one is missing out.

Best Real Money Bingo Games at Top Bingo Sites

Bingo games can change a lot depending on the ruleset and the number of balls in play. Here’s a look at the most popular bingo games you can play at the top bingo sites:

90-Ball Bingo

90-ball bingo is the most popular version of bingo in the UK and is our native variation. Also colloquially called ‘Housie,’ it’s played on a 9×3 grid with 5 numbers in each row. Traditionally, 90-ball bingo is played on a strip of 6 tickets, but this is more flexible on digital platforms. The most common win-state in Housie is to get a full line of 5 numbers, and of course, additional win-states include 2 lines (10 numbers) and a full house of three lines (all 15 numbers).

80-Ball Bingo

80-ball bingo, also known as shutterboard bingo, is a form of bingo that’s been gaining popularity in recent years. It’s played on a 4×4 grid with 16 numbers split by colour (each 2×2 corner is red, yellow, blue or silver). Winning patterns can focus around lines like in most other forms of bingo, but also on the corners of the coloured groups. You could win by getting a line in any direction, multiple lines, or a full blackout. Corner win-states could be the inside or outside corners, where you get the four outer corners or the centre squares.

75-Ball Bingo

75-ball bingo is the international classic, also called American bingo and is the form of bingo that probably comes to mind for any average person. It’s played on a 5×5 grid, which lists 24 numbers from 1-75, with the middle square being a free space. The typical aim of the game is to stamp a line of five numbers in any direction. Variations of 75-ball bingo may also require you to form a shape with your numbers, like a diamond or a number. The furthest extreme is blackout bingo, where you have to call every number on the ticket.

30-Ball Bingo

30-ball bingo is one of the fastest variations, played with a small number of balls and on a 3×3 grid. Thanks to this, it’s also called ‘speedy bingo.’ It only has one win-state, a blackout, and it’s popular with players who want to get through many games quickly.

If you are more of a casino fan why not check out our list of the best UK casino sites, read more here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best bingo sites for winning?

No bingo site will be more likely to result in you winning than another since bingo is a game of chance. However, if you’re looking for a quality site to play bingo on, our favourites are Gala Bingo and Foxy Bingo.

Can I play bingo online for real money?

Yes! You can win real money from bingo games when you play bingo at a licenced real-money bingo site. You will require a valid deposit and withdrawal method to play and claim your winnings.

What is the best bingo game?

The best bingo game will come down to personal preference. The most common bingo games are 90, 80, 75 and 30 ball bingo, each offering a unique playstyle. Try each one to see which works for you.

Are online bingo sites rigged?

Online bingo sites in the UK are regulated by the UKGC to ensure gameplay is fair. If a bingo site is found to be rigged, it is shut down immediately and fined. So, if an online bingo site is licenced by the UKGC, you can be confident it isn’t rigged.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: