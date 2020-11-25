Bertelsmann closes in on $2bn deal for Simon & Schuster

The German media group behind Penguin Random House is said to be on the brink of a deal to acquire US publisher Simon & Schuster.

Bertelsmann is set to snap up the company from US owner Viacom CBS after tabling a bid of more than $2bn (£1.5bn), according to several media reports.

Simon & Schuster, which publishes bestselling authors including Stephen King and Dan Brown, was put up for sale in March following a strategic review at Viacom.

The auction has attracted interest from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp while Vivendi, the conglomerate owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, was also linked to a potential offer.

But Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House, has reportedly outbid News Corp and is now poised to complete the deal.

The deal would bolster the portfolio of Bertelsmann, which owns a range of publishing assets and European TV group RTL.

But a takeover could also raise competition concerns due to the German conglomerate’s ownership of Penguin, which is the world’s largest publisher.

A sale to Bertelsmann would create a publisher that is larger than the next seven rivals combined in total book sales, a publishing industry source told City A.M.

It would also result in the company controlling 70 per cent of the US literary and general fiction publishing market, the source said.

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson last week said a successful bid by his rival would create a “book behemoth”, adding this would “certainly be a profound antitrust issue for the entire book industry”.

Simon & Schuster, which is one of the so-called Big Five publishers, boasts a back catalogue of best-sellers including Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 and Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People, as well as authors such as Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

More recently, the publisher has released a series of blockbuster hits about the Trump administration, including Rage by Bob Woodward, John Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened and Too Much and Never Enough, an explosive expose by his niece Mary L. Trump.

Bertelsmann has been contacted for comment. News Corp declined to comment.