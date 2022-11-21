Simon & Schuster to let £2bn Penguin deal fall through

Book publishing tie-up in turmoil (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Simon & Schuster owner is set to let its $2.2bn (£1.9bn) sale to Penguin Random House collapse today after the deal was blocked by US regulators.

As first reported by Reuters, German media group Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin, was unable to convince Paramount Global, Simon & Schuster’s owner, to launch an appeal of the decision.

It comes after a federal judge said last month that the combination of Bertelsmann owned Penguin and Paramount Global owned Simon & Schuster would “substantially” lessen competition.

The largest five publishers currently control 90 per cent of the market, with a merged Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster making up around 49 per cent of the blockbuster book space.

The crux of the case was focused on authors’ earnings as opposed to consumer choice, and the argument from the US government was that advances for writers across the board would be lower if the publishing giants came together, as there would be less competition to grab the best books that would drive up prices.

The justice department said the merger would “exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work”.

Some writers also felt that the merger could have a dangerous effect on the market.

“You might as well say you’re going to have a husband and wife bidding against each other for the same house. It’s kind of ridiculous. Consolidation is bad for competition,” Stephen King, author of It and The Shining, said whilst giving evidence during the three-week trial this summer.

Simon & Schuster and Penguin were not immediately available for comment.