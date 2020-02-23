Bernie Sanders declares victory in Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders has solidified his status as the Democratic front-runner in the presidential election after declaring victory in the Nevada caucuses.

The momentum for Sanders, who is a self-declared socialist, comes as the support of moderate Democrats is split between his rivals.

Read more: The Democrats’ Bernie Sanders problem will lead to the re-election of Donald Trump

Former vice president Joe Biden is on track for a second-place finish in Nevada which gives his struggling campaign new hope.

Sanders had 47 per cent of the county convention delegates in Nevada with 50 per cent of the precincts reported. Biden trailed in second place with 19 per cent, followed by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg with 15 per cent.

“The press is ready to declare people dead quickly, but we’re alive and we’re coming back and we’re gonna win,” Biden told supporters on Saturday night.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Biden will be counting on a strong showing in the next primary in South Carolina, which has a large bloc of black voters. According to Reuters, entrance polls in Nevada showed Biden led among African Americans with 36per cent, followed by Sanders with 27 per cent.

Edison Research said that Sanders picked up support from a diverse coalition of young and middle-aged voters, Latinos, union members and white college-educated women.

“We have put together a multi-generational, multiracial coalition that is going to not only win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep the country,” the senator for Vermont said.

Nevada is the third contest in the Democratic primary race, and comes at a critical point just before Super Tuesday, in March, when 14 states will vote.

Read more: After New Hampshire, the search is on for someone – anyone – who can take on Trump for the Democrats

The Super Tuesday states will bring former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has not been competing in the four early voting states, into the race.

President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday: “Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike”.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.