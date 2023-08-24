Bermondsey craft beer maker Brew By Numbers saved from collapse

Brewery

Bermondsey based brewery, Brew by Numbers (BBNo) has been rescued from collapse by investment firm Breal Capital.

The craft beer maker fell into administration at the start of the summer but the business which operates out of two sites in Greenwich and Bermondsey continued to operate whilst a sale process took place.

The London business said it was hit hard by increased materials costs following on from the pandemic.

A team from Evelyn Partners LLP concluded the sale of the business to Breal Capital and its 10 employees will remain in the company.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the joint administrators on the transaction to buy BBNo. This, the third acquisition in our expansion into the brewing sector, we are excited to be able to onboard BBNo,” a spokesperson for Breal, said.

“BBNo have a unique, well established product range, and equally well-known brand. They will add considerable value to the wider product offerings of Brick and Black Sheep breweries that are now a part of their brewing family.”

It forms part of a string of acquisitions made by the company having earlier this year snapped up Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery and Peckham-based Brick Brewery.

Yesterday, Breal made headlines for also saving troubled upmarket wine bar Vinoteca from administration.

The London drinks venue cited train strikes and soaring energy bills for further dampening sales with some 150 jobs placed at risk.

Vinoteca has five locations across London including Borough Yards and King’s Cross.