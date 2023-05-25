Non-alcoholic beer maker Big Drop signs licensing deal with In Good Company

Leading non-alcoholic beer maker Big Drop has secured a licensing agreement with Bermondsey-based brewer In Good Company in a bid to expand its business across the UK, US, and Australia.

Big Drop hopes the move will hike revenues to over £5m per year thanks to In Good Company’s brewing capacity and direct draught accounts.

“We’re delighted that we are on this journey with In Good Company who have the perfect production facility in Bermondsey, have nailed our brew-to-strength techniques and have an extremely capable team behind them,” Rob Fink, Big Drop co-founder, said.

Big Drop was first launched by former City lawyer Fink and his friend James Kindred back in 2016, after the pair looked to cut down on their alcohol intake after becoming fathers.

Since then the beer has been sold in supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s and is distributed via pub chains including Mitchells & Butlers and Greene King.

“Big Drop has become an iconic alcohol-free brand and we’re excited about working more closely with them to provide greater efficiencies without compromising any of their values,” Steve Cox, chief of In Good Company, said.

Cox added:“This partnership means we can grow together under one roof with all brands in the portfolio enjoying the combined synergies they bring.”