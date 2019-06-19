Berkeley Homes reports slump in profits

The figures
Pre-tax profit fell 20.7 per cent to £775.2m in the year ended 30 April, but was higher than analysts’ expectations of £730m.
Revenue was £2.95bn, up 4.1 per cent from £2.84bn the previous year,
The company said it had net cash of £975m, up from £687.3m in April last year. Net asset value per share was up 18.9 per cent to £23.05.
Why it’s interesting
The property developer is planning new sites in Southall, Brent and Fulham over the next year despite an ongoing uncertain outlook.
The company has launched 11 new developments this year, with three in London in Enfield, Oval Village and Hornsey. The rest of the new sites are outside the capital in Winchester, Leatherhead, Cranleigh, Sevenoaks, Ascot, and Birmingham, as well as joint ventures in Fleet and Borehamwood.