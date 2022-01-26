Bentley to develop first electric car as part of £2.5bn green push

Bentley announced the development of its first electric car. (Photo/Bentley Motors)

Bentley has announced the development of its first battery-powered electric vehicle as part of a 10-year sustainability push worth £2.5bn.

The luxury car maker added that the first vehicles will be ready in three years’ time, as the company plans to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“We are already marking the pinnacle in luxury car production and have already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials,” said Bentley Motors’ board member Peter Bosch.

As part of the Beyond 100 environmental strategy, Bentley will upgrade its Crewe factory by embedding a greenfield facility into a low environmental impact manufacturing facility.

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations,” added Bentley’s chief executive Adrian Hallmark.

“Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.”

The automotive maker’s sales have soared in 2021, going up 31 per cent on 2020 levels as a result of increased demand in the Americas and China.

“2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and deliver a breakthrough in our sales performance,” said Hallmark on 6 January.