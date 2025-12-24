Bentley Continental GT review: Luxury coupe with a sporting side

Bentley went big when it launched this fourth generation of Continental GT. The Speed model was first out of the blocks, with a 782hp hybrid V8 making it the most powerful production Bentley ever. Then came the 666hp Supersports, a two-seat road racer and the lightest Bentley since 1940.

In such context, the new ‘standard’ 680hp Continental GT might look a bit underwhelming. It isn’t as fast as the GT Speed or as focused as the Supersports. Then again, Bentley’s raison d’être has never been raw performance or (God forbid) lap times around the Nurburgring. Company founder W.O. Bentley famously aspired to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”.

Today, the class this Bentley needs to beat includes the Aston Martin DB12, Maserati GranTurismo and loftier versions of the Porsche Panamera. At the sportier end of the spectrum, you might also consider the Mercedes-AMG GT or Porsche 911 Turbo S. Plus there are electric alternatives, such as the Audi RS E-tron GT Performance.

Save the V8 for weekends

Let’s deal with the ‘fast’ bit first. And yes, despite being 102 horses short of the Speed, and weighing in at a considerable 2,384kg, the Continental GT is a very fast car. Propelled by 686lb ft of electrified torque and four-wheel drive, it will reach 62mph in 3.5 seconds and 168mph flat-out.

All that oomph comes from a detuned version of the existing 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and 140kW electric motor (now called a ‘High Performance Hybrid’ system, as opposed to ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ in the Speed). They’re connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with knurled metal shift paddles, in case you want to swap cogs manually.

A 25.5kWh battery gives the Bentley 53 miles of electric range – potentially enough to use EV mode for week-day commuting and save the V8 for weekends. It also means rather unrealistic efficiency figures of 217mpg and 29/km CO2, due to starting the official test with a full 50-mile charge. Still, even those who can spend upwards of £202,400 on a Continental GT will appreciate the hefty savings on company car tax and annual VED.

Bentley gets bowled over

Handsomely understated, the latest Continental GT is clearly an evolution of the 2003 original – and rightly so. Lest we forget, that car that increased production at Crewe by 780 percent almost overnight. It is to Bentley what the 911 is to Porsche: a lodestone for the brand and its entire model range.

Along with coupe or GTC convertible body styles, the Continental GT is available in several different specifications. These include the sporty Black Edition (with darkened trim in place of polished chrome), luxurious Azure (a vertical-vaned grille, crystal-effect headlamps and ‘wellness’ seats) and flagship Mulliner (the 782hp Speed drivetrain, plus a floating diamond grille, satin silver brightwork, self-levelling wheel badges and more).

My test car combined a bit of everything, being a Continental GT Azure with black detailing and Mulliner ‘Cricket Ball’ paint – yours for £9,540. With all the options, it totaled £279,735, or about £70,000 more than the average property price in Crewe. If you want to go further, there are near-endless options for personalisation, too.

Inside the Bentley Continental GT

Being inside a Bentley always feels special. Everything you can see, touch and smell, from the flawlessly stitched leather to the dashboard veneer, gives an impression of meticulous craftsmanship.

The Azure’s sumptuous front seats have automatic heating and cooling, plus a Postural Adjust system that uses inflatable air pockets to reduce fatigue on long journeys. The sculpted rear seats are less accommodating and awkward to clamber into, but children and shorter adults will be able to get comfortable. There’s certainly more space than inside a DB12 or a 911.

A bulky hybrid battery reduces the coupe’s boot size to 260 litres – about 100 fewer than a typical family hatchback. And the drop-top Continental GTC musters just 134 litres, so be prepared to pack light.

The Bentley has all the tech you’d expect, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity via the 12.3-inch touchscreen. Thankfully, there are also plenty of tactile physical controls, such as the knurled drive mode dial and chromed organ stops for ventilation. You can even opt for a ‘digital detox’ by rotating the central display to replace the screen with three chronograph-style analogue dials.

A car of broad bandwidth

The Continental GT defaults to electric mode on start-up, so you glide away in silence rather than with a muted V8 backbeat. Muted? The engine only really makes its presence known as the revs rise, when its resonant rumble becomes a hard-edged snarl. Pleasingly, Bentley says the soundtrack is 100 percent authentic, without any augmentation through the speakers.

In truth, the mid-range is where this drivetrain does its best work. With the 190hp contributed by the hybrid battery all but eliminating turbo lag, the GT piles on speed effortlessly, its dual-clutch transmission as smooth as double cream. Unless you venture onto a racetrack (and who does that in a 2.4-tonne Bentley?) you are unlikely to miss the extra firepower of the Speed. I certainly didn’t.

Some may lament the loss of the W12 and non-hybrid V8 engines in the previous-generation car, but spending time with this new hybrid will likely change their minds. You can leave the dial in B-for-Bentley mode and the car will adjust its responses to suit your driving style, switching seamlessly back into EV mode when possible. While some similarly potent supercars seem to strain at the leash, the Bentley feels content to go with the flow.

The art of speaking softly

Another advantage of the hybrid drivetrain, which positions the engine up front and battery at the back, is improved weight distribution. This makes the Continental GT feel better balanced, despite its considerable extra heft. The steering is calm and direct, throttle response is eager without being abrupt, and the huge carbon-ceramic brakes provide plenty of bite.

An arsenal of chassis technology also plays its part , including rear-wheel steering, an electronic limited-slip differential and Bentley Dynamic Ride – an active 48-volt system that stiffens the anti-roll bars for sharper cornering, then slackens them for straight-line comfort. It all comes together in a mature, very cohesive package that speaks softly while carrying a big stick.

Indeed, while its racier siblings each fill a niche, this regular Continental GT feels more entwined with Bentley’s core DNA. It’s a grand tourer, rather than a sports car, and it makes no apologies for that. I didn’t set an early alarm just to drive it, but I enjoyed every journey, no matter how mundane. After a tiring day at work, or with a journey of hundreds of miles ahead, there are few cars I’d rather see parked outside than this one.

Verdict: Bentley Continental GT

Past versions of this Bentley could be perceived as a bit ‘Premier League’, but the chariots of choice for filthy-rich footballers now seem to be SUVs: the Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen et al. If that removes the last hurdle holding you back from buying a Continental GT, I’d thoroughly recommend it.

A small boot is the Bentley’s only notable flaw, although many owners will doubtless use the rear seats as additional luggage space. You might also baulk at the high price (£200k is just the start), but you can save money by settling for this more-than-adequate 680hp model, instead of the Speed or Supersports.

So, a fast car? Indeed. A good car? Absolutely. The best in its class? As an all-rounder to drive and enjoy every day, I believe so. W.O. Bentley would be pleased.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

Bentley Continental GT

PRICE: From £202,400

POWER: 680hp

TORQUE: 686lb ft

0-60MPH: 3.5 seconds

TOP SPEED: 168mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 217mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 29g/km