Housebuilder Bellway boasts record £3.5bn revenue as UK property prices soar

Bellway, one of Britain’s largest housebuilders, has boasted a record annual housing revenue of £3.5bn, bosses announced today.

The figure has grown by more than £1bn since 2020, and some £400m since last year.

Despite raw material and labour cost inflation, Bellway’s housing completions jumped by 10.5 per cent in the year to 31 July, to another record of 11,198 homes.

The London-listed company is just one in a string of housebuilders which have reaped the scaling profits of the UK’s house price crisis.

In a statement today, chief executive Jason Honeyman said: “This result has been achieved through our investment in land and the dedication of our colleagues, subcontractors and supply chain partners, against the backdrop of a challenging operating environment and macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Looking ahead, our sizeable forward order book and continued strong investment in land puts the group in an excellent position to deliver another record year of volume output, notwithstanding the ongoing challenges in the planning system and upcoming end of the Help-to-Buy scheme.”