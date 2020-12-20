Belgian Government joins Dutch in banning British arrivals

Belgium has joined the Netherlands in banning British arrivals after the emergence of a new mutant strain of Covid-19 in the UK.

PM Alexander De Croo announced the ban would be in place for at least 24 hours from midnight tonight, with most expecting the restrictions to last longer than that.

It comes after the Dutch Government barred UK arrivals overnight.

Other European governments are believed to be considering similar measures.

Eurostar had intended to continue services to Brussels as of last evening.

The new strain has concerned global authorities, with the World Health Organisation saying it was working with UK authorities to identify the characteristics of the new strain.

Travelling outside of Tier 4 areas is now against the law, as is staying overnight with individuals outside of your support bubble.