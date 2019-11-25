Beer trademarks break records amid craft boom

Consumers drank up new craft and low-alcohol products in their masses last year, with the number of trademarks registered for beer in the UK soaring to a record high of 2,500.

Beer trademarks climbed six per cent in 2018 when compared to the previous year, having risen 89 per cent over the last five years.

Law firm RPC, which carried out the research, said that the combination of a craft beer boom and alcohol-free beers drove the surge in trademarks.

BrewDog now has over 130 trademarks registered in the UK, including for its Albino Squid Assassin and Dead Pony Club beers.

“Relentless demand for new niche beer products and flavours is driving the number of beer trademark registrations to record highs,” according to RPC IP partner Ben Mark.

He said: “Established players have learnt from the success of new entrants to the craft beer market and realised they can’t just offer consumers one product or one brand.”