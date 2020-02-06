Beazley's annual profit balloons but insurer adverse claims hurt underwriting

Beazley’s investment assets helped profit balloon 250 per cent in 2019, but the insurer warned its underwriting profit fell to zero as customers’ claims rose.



The figures

Profit before tax leapt 250 per cent to $267.7m (£206.4m) year on year, thanks to strong performance of Beazley’s investment assets.



But the British giant’s combined ratio hit 100 per cent to indicate no underlying profit as the amount it paid out on claims offset any gains.



Gross written premiums rose 15 per cent to $3bn while net premiums climbed 11 per cent to $2.5bn.



Beazley enjoyed a 261 per cent jump in earnings per share to 35p and hiked its dividend five per cent to 12.3p.



What Beazley said

Chief executive Andrew Horton, said:

