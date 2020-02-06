Beazley's annual profit balloons but insurer adverse claims hurt underwriting

Beazley’s investment assets helped profit balloon 250 per cent in 2019, but the insurer warned its underwriting profit fell to zero as customers’ claims rose.
The figures
Profit before tax leapt 250 per cent to $267.7m (£206.4m) year on year, thanks to strong performance of Beazley’s investment assets.
But the British giant’s combined ratio hit 100 per cent to indicate no underlying profit as the amount it paid out on claims offset any gains.
Gross written premiums rose 15 per cent to $3bn while net premiums climbed 11 per cent to $2.5bn.
Beazley enjoyed a 261 per cent jump in earnings per share to 35p and hiked its dividend five per cent to 12.3p.
What Beazley said
Chief executive Andrew Horton, said:
Beazley achieved a profit before tax of $267.7m in 2019, driven by a very strong investment return of $263.7m. Overall gross premiums written increased by 15 per cent, with three of our six divisions achieving double digit growth.
An adverse claims experience across several lines of business, leading to reduced prior year reserve releases, meant that our combined ratio rose to 100 per cent for 2019.
Despite this, we are optimistic that the remedial action that we have been taking across several lines of business in recent years, alongside the expected continued premium rate increase, will favour us as we move into 2020.