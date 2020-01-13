Beales boss accuses councils of failing to help retailers

The boss of department store Beales this morning accused local councils of failing to help struggling retailers, as his chain scrambled to secure a rescue deal to avoid collapse.

Tony Brown, the chief executive and majority owner of the Bournemouth-based chain, said local authorities “really don’t care” about high street stores as landlords will continue to pay business rates in the event of the retailer’s failure.

Browns comments come as his department store seeks an 11th-hour rescue deal to avoid entering administration.



Last month Beales, which has 22 stores across the UK, appointed KPMG to launch a strategic review and assess a potential sale of the business.



“We’ve only managed to get one council to help us out on a temporary basis,” Brown told the BBC.



“Landlords – not all of them but predominantly most of them – have been helpful and they see a long term.



“Now don’t get me wrong, the high streets do need to develop but there has to be a timescale on which that’s done by.



“At the moment, in my view councils really don’t care, because they get their business rates, whether we’re there or not because the landlord pays if the store closes”.



Retailers have repeatedly called on the government to reform the business rates system, as high street stores facing rising costs and a drop in consumer footfall.



In December the chain, which was founded in 1881, said it is seeking investment to implement further cost saving strategies as it “continues to acclimatise to the ever-changing landscape and challenges of the retail market”.



The group is also seeking to develop its focus on housewares, small domestic appliances, fashion accessories and shoes, which are all showing “significant sales improvements”.

