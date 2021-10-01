Be there in spirits: The Whisky Show 2021

Today is the first day of the Whisky Show, the Whisky Exchange’s annual celebration of all things whisky. After lockdown restrictions meant that last year’s event had to be held virtually, the show is making a welcome return to its Thames-side home at Old Billingsgate Market. Those attending will have the opportunity to sample more than 650 different whiskies over the course of the weekend.

Steps have been taken to ensure that the show will be Covid-safe, but to maintain social distancing fewer tickets have been issued this year, and consequently the in-person event has already sold out.

But those who haven’t been able to secure a spot should not despair. The success of last years’ virtual show – which opened up the possibility of attendance to a worldwide audience of whisky enthusiasts – has inspired the organisers to stage this year’s show as a hybrid event, with further tastings, seminars and masterclasses taking place online.

This year virtual events will take place 1-9 October, with live streaming from the physical Whisky Show in the first three days, followed by a series of exclusively online offerings. Those with tickets to Old Billingsgate will be able to join the virtual show at no additional cost, but digital-only access is available for just £25.

Dozens of virtual events will cover everything from a basic introduction to whisky, to considerations of different styles and brands, as well as suggestions for food or beer pairings, and more specialised interests, such as accelerated aging techniques or the effects of different levels of char.

With many of the sessions there is an opportunity to purchase a set of samples, enabling you to taste along at home. Tasting sets can be ordered from the Whisky Exchange’s website, with the possibility of picking them up in-store, (which could be useful for anyone wanting to sign up for one of the earlier sessions who is worried that deliveries might not arrive in time).

Virtual tastings were one of the best things to emerge from last year’s lockdowns. They are an enjoyable and informative social activity that has lowered the barriers to participation in the world of high end spirits, and it’s great to see that they are continuing alongside and in addition to the Whisky Show’s traditional programme.

The expanded programme also features non-whisky sessions, covering drinks such as rums, mezcals, and cognacs. Indeed, fun activities – such as Rémy Martin Brand Ambassador Jack Charlton’s cocktail-making masterclass celebrating the centenary of the sidecar – offer participants an opportunity to refresh their palates with something a little different before they plunge back into virtual whisky tastings.

Obviously the ideal option would be to attend the Whisky Show in real life and online, but with 69 different tasting sets available, even by itself the virtual experience promises to be rich and varied.

You can buy a ticket for the virtual Whisky Show here.