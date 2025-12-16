BBC charter review opens with trust broken and money running out

Nandy said the BBC must remain "fiercely independent"

The government has fired the starting gun on a charter review that will determine how the BBC is governed, funded, and held to account.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy on Tuesday launched the formal review of the BBC’s Royal Charter, setting out a broad consultation on trust and long-term funding as audience behaviour continues to shift away from traditional broadcasting and towards digital platforms.

Ministers say the aim is to put the broadcaster on a “sustainable financial footing”, while maintaining its independence and public service role.

However, behind talk of trust and impartiality sits an uncomfortable commercial reality: the licence fee brought in £3.8bn last year, but the number of households paying it continues to fall as consumers prioritise subscriptions to global streaming platforms.

At the same time, the BBC remains a heavyweight in the creative economy, generating around £5bn a year, employing more than 20,000 people and acting as the single biggest investor in UK-made content.

The review, set out in a newly published green paper, explores whether the current funding model can realistically survive another decade.

While general taxation has already been ruled out, ministers are inviting views on reforming the licence fee and expanding the BBC’s ability to generate commercial revenue.

Funding arrangements for the World Service and minority language broadcaster are also on the table.

Nandy said the BBC must remain “fiercely independent” and capable of commanding public trust, but also be funded in a way that is “sustainable and fair for audiences”.

In practice, that leaves a narrow corridor for reform. Subscription models, advertising and household levies are all being discussed, but each comes with political and market risks, not least the potential impact on commercial broadcasters already facing a shrinking ad pool.

Trust and political pressure

But funding is only part of the picture. The review lands amid a turbulent period for the corporation, marked by high-profile controversies, editorially, as well as renewed scrutiny of its governance.

On Monday, the BBC faced legal action from US President Donald Trump over a misleading edit to a Panorama programme ahead of the 2024 Election.

While media figures and MPs alike have raised concerns about transparency in editorial decision-making and the extent of political influence over board appointments.

Among the proposals being consulted on are changes to the government’s role in appointing BBC board members, clearer explanations of journalistic processes during major news events, and an update to the BBC’s public mission.

There are also suggestions that the broadcaster could be given new responsibilities to counter misinformation and support media literacy, including in relation to AI.

Elsewhere, workplace culture has been brought under review, with ministers considering implementing specific duties to ensure staff are protected and that misconduct is addressed at the board level.

The third strand of the consultation homes in on the BBC’s economic footprint beyond the capital.

Ideas include introducing a new obligation on the broadcast heavyweight to drive regional growth, invest in skills and research, and collaborate more closely with local news organisations.