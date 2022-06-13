Battle of the brands: Lidl accuses Tesco of copying logo in High Court dispute

Lidl accused Tesco of copying its logo.

Lidl has accused rival Tesco of copying its logo to “ride on the coattails of Lidl’s reputation as a discounter.”

The claim was made by the German supermarket chain during a High Court dispute, in which Lidl said the logo for Tesco’s Clubcard Prices was too similar to its own – a yellow circle with a blue background, the Telegraph reported.

Tesco rebutted against the accusations claiming the rip off was “a figment of Lidl’s legal imagination.”

“We deny and are strongly defending this claim, but cannot otherwise comment on an ongoing legal matter,” a Tesco spokesperson told the outlet.

The judge told Lidl to bring evidence of the perceived similarities between the two marketing operations, but Tesco argued it would cost an additional £500,000 in legal fees.