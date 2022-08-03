Battery sustainability firm plots overseas growth after snagging approval for lithium storage box

Battery sustainability firm Technology Minerals has snagged UN-standard approval for its lithium-ion storage boxes and is now looking to scale its new business overseas.

The London-headquartered firm’s new business, known as Recyclus, can “now go live” with the new ADR certification, executive chairman Robin Brundle told City A.M. today, which means it can operate across Europe.

While Recyclus still awaits a green light from the UK’s Environment Agency, Brundle said that the ADR authorisation is enough to take the product worldwide.

“It’s been a very tough certification programme. There really isn’t too much competition because it’s tough,” he said, adding that the company is now “immediately talking to international parties” to take the British product off home soil.

In Europe, companies are not allowed to transport any form of lithium-ion batteries that are in any way damaged, they must travel in a certified box, Bundle explained.

Should a lithium battery be damaged, they run risk of catching fire. “When they catch fire and explode, they can reach up to 2000 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Brundle hopes the company can make the boxes available to car manufacturing sites, where lithium batteries are commonplace, as accessible as the alkaline battery bins available to consumers in supermarkets.