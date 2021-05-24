Battersea Power Station welcomes first residents

The first residents have this evening moved into Battersea Power Station, 35 years after the iconic South Bank building was decommissioned.

New homeowners were greeted by a light show this evening as the iconic locale reopened its doors for the first time in decades.

They will move into the Switch House West section, the first major element of the Power Station to complete.

The rest of the building will be completing in stages throughout the rest of the year, with residents moving into the Boiler House and Switch House East in the coming months.

Battersea Power Station is the centrepiece of a £9bn redevelopment project designed to rejuvenate the surrounding area.

Among other developments, the Northern Line extension to a new station at the power station is due to open in the autumn.

Once open to the public, Battersea Power Station will house over 100 shops, bars and restaurants, as well as events and leisure spaces.

Simon Murphy, chief executive of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “Thanks to all of the shareholders and their unwavering commitment, together with all those involved in the restoration of this landmark building, we can confidently say that the Everest of Real Estate, which the Power Station was once famously nicknamed, has finally been scaled.

“Our Power Station residents join an already thriving community of people living, working and enjoying this new riverside destination. Following this latest significant milestone, we now look forward to completing the remaining elements of the Power Station ahead of opening to the public next year.”

