Barking mad! Here is how you can get paid to go the pub

You can now get paid to go to the pub

Lovers of both pints and puppies now have the opportunity to get paid to bring their dog to the pub as part of an exciting new competition to rate the most pooch-friendly pub across Britain.

Rover, the app which connects owners to dog walkers and sitters, is offering to pay 11 lucky pet owners to test 10 pubs in their region (along with their furry friend) over the course of 7 weeks.

In addition to enjoying a tipple of their choice, winners will have to visit each pub, complete a questionnaire provided by Rover and take social media-friendly photographs of their dog.

It comes as research shows some 37 per cent of pet parents say they have not returned to a pub solely due to the lack of doggy facilities,

In exchange for judging 10 pubs, Rover will pay participants £1000. This will be paid in two parts, £500 at the start of week 1 of the 7-week period, and £500 4 weeks into the 7-week period.

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist, said: “Under appropriate conditions, taking your dog along with you to the pub can be a truly enjoyable experience for both you and your pooch – helping to socialise your dog and provide them mental stimulation.

“However, whilst many dogs are very social by nature, this is not the case for all, and you must first carefully consider if you believe your dog will be comfortable in this kind of environment and, equally, that they will not be a disturbance to others.”

How to Enter

Submit the below to rovercomps@brands2life.com:

A 30 second video or 3-5 images explaining why you are the perfect Tavern Tester, featuring both you and your dog. This should include footage of you taking your dog to the pub, to show that it’s very much part of your routine, and something your dog is comfortable with

Three written reasons explaining why you would be the perfect Tavern Tester. No more than 100 words each

The deadline for submissions ends on 16th June.