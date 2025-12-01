Barclays Hampden: Scottish FA sells naming rights for national stadium

Scotland booked their place at next year's World Cup with a famous win at Hampden last month

Scotland’s national football stadium has been renamed Barclays Hampden in a multi-million-pound agreement with the bank.

It is part of a wide-ranging deal that will also see Barclays become a partner of the men’s and women’s Scottish Cup and primary sponsor of a girls’ programme.

“We’re excited to have Barclays on board as naming partner of Barclays Hampden,” said Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

“The impact of their investment will be felt within the walls of Barclays Hampden and far beyond – not least helping fuel the kind of programmes we run that harness the power of football and make an everyday impact in Scottish society.”

It comes at a high point for Scottish football after the men’s national team last month secured their place at a first World Cup for more than 30 years.

They will find out their group stage opponents for the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico at the draw on Friday.

Hamden joins Lord’s in Barclays portfolio

“Our home is revered all over the world as the setting for some truly iconic moments – across sport and entertainment,” said Brendan Napier, commercial director of Scottish football marketing.

“We recognise that, as a treasured national asset, the national stadium deserved the right partner and in Barclays we know we have found just that. A world-renowned institution – committed to Scotland and Scottish football, at all levels.”

Barclays Hampden, in Glasgow, joins the bank’s portfolio of sports naming rights, which also includes the Barclays Centre in New York and the Barclays Media Centre at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Tom Corbett, managing director of sponsorship and client experience at Barclays said: “We are thrilled to be ending the year with the addition of the Scottish home of football to our partnership portfolio.

“Hampden is a fantastic venue in a fantastic city and this new partnership will enable us to further support the next generation of football fans and players.”