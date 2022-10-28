Barbarian film review: Overstretched but inventive

A surprise hit internationally, Barbarian has come out of nowhere to become a modern cult favourite. Set in Detroit, Georgina Campbell (Broadchurch) plays Tess, a woman in town for a job interview who has booked herself a rundown Airbnbstyle property.

Upon arrival, she finds Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already there, a double booking from another app. With a storm coming and few options, Tess chooses to stay with this mysterious stranger, who turns out to be the least of her worries after she makes a discovery in the basement.

It’s difficult to discuss Barbarian in too much detail as its appeal lies in subverting your expectations; every horror movie convention is soon torn up and thrown away by director

Zach Cregger.

As with many of the best horror films, the premise prods at real life societal problems – in this case, the everyday safety concerns facing women. The parallels becoming less subtle as the film goes on, and while most of the plot holds together the final act goes a little over the top on

the allegory front.

Barbarian overstretches, trying to wrongfoot you every step of the way. However, Cregger’s invention and timely themes make it a shocking breakthrough hit for a promising new name in horror.

Barbican is on general release in selected cinemas now