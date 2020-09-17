Barack Obama’s memoirs to be published after US election in November

The eagerly-awaited memoirs of former president Barack Obama will be published in the wake of the US election in November.

A Promised Land — the first of two volumes — will be released globally on 17 November, the book’s publisher confirmed today.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama said in a statement.

“In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

The 768-page book will cover the period from Obama’s early political career to his election in November 2008 and his early years in the Oval Office.

It concludes with the authorisation of Operation Neptune’s Spear, which led to the death of Osama bin Laden.

A publication date for the second volume of the 44th US president’s memoirs has not yet been announced, and details about his book tour will be revealed later this autumn.

“Through his words and actions, President Obama has had an indelible impact on the world and the course of history, serving as a beacon of hope and progress that has inspired so many,” said Markus Dohle, chief executive of Penguin Random House, which holds global rights to the work.

“He is also a supremely gifted and accomplished writer, and it is a great honor for Penguin Random House to publish A Promised Land for readers everywhere.”

The print edition of A Promised Land will retail at £35, while the digital edition will be priced at £15.99.