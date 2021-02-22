Banksy’s balloon girl and Kate Moss photo up for grabs at London art sale

A print of Banky’s ‘Girl With Balloon’ and a photograph of supermodel Kate Moss are among the top attractions at a London art sale this week, celebrating 70 years of British art.

The auction, which will take place on Thursday 25, will also feature boots designed by Damien Hirst and photos of The Who and The Beatles.

“The sale overall is a celebration of British creativity from 1950 to now and the idea is that we are celebrating all aspects of creativity, so not just the fine arts but also photography, fashion, entertainment, memorabilia and also prints and multiples,” said Bonhams head of sale Janet Hardie.

“Girl With Balloon”, an image of a young girl holding a heart-shaped red balloon that was originally painted as a mural on London’s Waterloo Bridge, is one of Banksy’s most recognisable works.

An original painting of the work shredded itself with a mechanism hidden in its frame moments after selling for more than £1m in an auction at Sotheby’s in 2018.

The print, one of 18 by Banksy in the art sale, is expected to sell for between £100,000 and £150,000.

The Kate Moss photo, a studio proof of a lenticular 3D print by Canadian/British artist Chris Levine, is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000. Artist and subject have donated the work to raise money for the charity Oxfam GB.