Bank of England policymaker: UK economy in worst slump 'in centuries'

The UK economy is experiencing the fastest and deepest contraction in “the past century or possibly several centuries,” a Bank of England rate-setter has said.

Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), said the economy is suffering both a “supply shock” and a “dramatic reduction in demand” due to lockdown measures.

His comments came as data showed the UK economy suffered an unprecedented blow in April, with activity in the enormous services sector plunging.

However, Vlieghe added that “in principle” the economy “should return approximately to the pre-virus trajectory” if it is given the right support.

More to follow.