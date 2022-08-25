Bank of England may launch biggest rate hike since 1989 if energy bill support fuels inflation

Borrowing could rise 75 basis points in November to deal with a historic inflation peak caused by cash transfers stimulating spending by shielding household finances, according to Bank of America (Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Bank of England may have to launch the biggest rate hike since 1989 if the government injects huge sums of money into the economy to cope with the cost of living crisis, a Wall Street bank said today.

Borrowing could rise 75 basis points in November to deal with a historic inflation peak caused by cash transfers stimulating spending by shielding household finances, according to Bank of America.

The warning illustrates the tough trade offs either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will face in shaping a cost of living support package when one of them enters Number 10 on 5 September.

“Providing stimulus mainly via transfers to households would leave in place a very high inflation peak” of 15 per cent, Bank of America said.

Governor Andrew Bailey and the rest of the monetary policy committee have already lifted rates six times in a row, including a 50 basis point hike, the biggest rise in over 25 years, earlier this month.

Inflation is running at 40-year high of 10.1 per cent.

Annual UK CPI inflation

Bank of England has hiked rates rapidly to tame the biggest inflation surge in 40 years (Source: ONS)

Households are bracing for the energy watchdog to announce a potential 80 per cent upgrade to the bill cap tomorrow, sending the average annual bill to over £3,500.

Rising bills will tip millions of Brits into fuel poverty, prompting a string of economists today to warn the government is running out of time to save households and businesses from the cost of living crunch.

Some experts have argued sending people money to offset their high energy bills will push inflation higher by keeping demand in the economy high.

However, failing to offer more support could deal long-term damage to the economy by letting high energy prices erode Brits’ finances.

Calls to cap bills at their current level set in April have gained momentum in recent days.

Bank of America said if the government intervened in the market and held bills at their present level of around £1,900 for two years, “support would run to £125bn,” around double the cost of the furlough scheme.

Even under that scenario, the UK would still suffer “a modest recession,” the bank added.

Britain is set to tip into a 15-month long recession at the end of this year, according to Threadneedle Street.

Rich households would bag greater cash benefits compared to poorer households if the government artificially kept prices low.

Richer households spend a higher cash value on energy bills. However, energy bills eat up a larger share of poorer households’ budgets, meaning they would receive larger relative advantages.

“A price cap has the advantages of clarity and preventing anyone from falling between the cracks of various support mechanism,” Bank of America added.

Rates are set to rise 50 basis points in September and 25 basis points in December and February, Bank of England said. Including a 75 basis point rise, borrowing costs would climb to 3.5 per cent.

UK interest rates

Bank of England has hiked rates six times in a row (Markets indicates months in which a monetary policy meeting occurred. Source: Bank of England)

City A.M. has reached out to Truss and Sunak’s campaigns for commnet.