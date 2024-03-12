Ballymore and Black Bamboo look ideally Built for the Coral Cup

Martin Brassil has fielded the runner-up in the last two editions of the Coral Cup

MARTIN Brassil hasn’t had much luck in the Coral Cup (2.50pm) in recent years.

An Epic Song was beaten a head by Langer Dan 12 months ago and Fastorslow, a leading contender for Friday’s Gold Cup, was headed on the line by Commander Of Fleet in 2022.

I am hoping BUILT BY BALLYMORE can make it third time lucky for the trainer.

He has bolted up on his last two starts, winning a maiden hurdle at Limerick over Christmas by 12 lengths and then following up by the same margin at Punchestown in January.

Both of those victories came on heavy ground, so the rain that fell yesterday certainly won’t have done his chances any harm.

Brassil has reached for a pair of cheekpieces to add to his tongue tie and you can be sure that he will be staying on up the hill when plenty of others have cried enough.

He looks a decent each-way bet at 6/1 with BetVictor.

Langer Dan must be respected while Sa Majeste and Doddiethegreat are both hugely unexposed but just a bit too short.

An outsider I am interested in each-way is BLACK BAMBOO, who has caught the eye in two competitive Leopardstown handicaps since winning a Cork maiden hurdle back in October.

Last time out he met all sorts of trouble in running and was a mile back turning for home, but I liked the way he stayed on up the straight, eventually running into sixth.

He would have finished much closer with a clearer run, so he could well be well-in off a light weight here.

The way he stayed on over three miles also suggested he should relish this stiff 2m5f and the 20/1 on offer with Star Sports looks appealing.

POINTERS

Built By Ballymore e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Black Bamboo e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham