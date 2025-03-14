Baileys and Grind launch St. Patrick’s Day giveaway

Baileys put its stamp on the traditional Irish Coffee serve.

Baileys and Grind are offering Londoners a free festive treat this St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a secret giveaway at Grind’s Liverpool Street café.

From Saturday 15 March to Monday 17 March, the first 100 visitors each day can claim a complimentary ‘Baileys Irish Coffee’ by simply quoting the password ‘Kiss me, I’m Irish.’

The collaboration marks Baileys and Grind’s second partnership, following the success of their iced coffee menu in summer 2024.

The limited-edition ‘Baileys Irish Coffee’ combines Baileys with Grind’s speciality coffee, brown sugar, Irish whiskey, and a velvety sea salt Baileys cream float.

The giveaway is part of Baileys’ seasonal campaign, which will include new coffee serves for Mother’s Day and Easter.

Grind, founded in Shoreditch in 2011, has grown into one of London’s most recognisable coffee brands, known for its sustainably sourced beans, stylish cafés, and signature pink packaging.

Recently, Grind announced plans to open its first location outside London, securing a 3,000 sq ft space at No.1 St Michael’s in Manchester, a development led by Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments.

The company has continued its expansion with new investment backing and a growing focus on sustainability and high-quality coffee experiences.

Both Baileys and Grind are certified B Corporations, meaning they meet high standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Grind ethically sources its coffee beans and focuses on sustainable packaging, including compostable coffee pods.

Baileys, owned by Diageo, has committed to reducing its carbon footprint, improving ingredient sourcing, and supporting responsible farming practices.

Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimm’s, Baileys, and Non-alc at Diageo GB, said: “This spring, Baileys is calling on audiences to stir up special occasions with loved ones and indulge in a new treat coffee with us.”

“The first 100 people who share the password: ‘Kiss me I’m Irish,’ will receive a free serve. One free serve per customer. Over 18s only. Challenge 25 will be in place at each venue.”

The Irish Coffee will also be available for purchase at Grind locations across London, including London Bridge, Greenwich, Shoreditch, and Covent Garden.