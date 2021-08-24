Baidu-backed AI voice assistant firm Xiaodu racks up $5.1bn valuation

Chinese tech giant Baidu has confirmed its artificial intelligence voice assistant firm Xiaodu Technology has racked up an eyewatering $5.1bn valuation today.

Following the artificial intelligence (AI) firm’s Series B fundraiser, Baidu will remain a majority shareholder.

The lofty valuation comes in amid a local regulatory clampdown, spearheaded by Beijing, which has locked eyes on the tech industry.

Ecommerce, ride-hailing, education and cryptocurrency have all been subject to tightening scrutiny – with accounting firms becoming the latest to be targeted in China’s bid to tackle financial forgery.

Xiaodu, which is the developer behind voice assistant system DuerOS, completed its Series A funding in November last year, which tipped a valuation just shy of $3bn ($2.9bn), according to Baidu.

The company’s valuation has climbed over $2bn in just nine months, despite the rocky geopolitical climate and the impacts of Covid-19.

Baidu’s AI chip unit Kunlun also secured a valuation of some $2bn in March, according to Reuters.