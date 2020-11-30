Bah humbug! PwC staff to work an extra day this Christmas

Staff at big four auditor PwC will have to work an extra day this Christmas in light of challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

PwC staff are usually offered an extra day off at Christmas time, but this year the giant told staff it would not be able to offer such a perk.

The big four firm has also cut the pay of its partners this year. In April the firm said partner distributable profits would be reduced by up to 20%, although the actual percentage is still to be determined and will be based on trading conditions.

A PwC spokesperson said: “We are encouraging staff to take time off this Christmas. This has always been an extra day – we let staff know back in early May that we wouldn’t be able to offer it this Christmas, and that our focus was protecting the jobs and salaries of our people.

“As we said in April, partner pay would be reduced, in order to protect the jobs and salaries of our people. Supporting our people continues to be our top priority.”

Earlier this month PwC bought a 12-month subscription to mindfulness app Headspace for all 22,000 members of staff to help them to deal with the stresses of the pandemic.