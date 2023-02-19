BAFTAs muck up as wrong Best Supporting Actor award given out

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

A delay in the live television broadcast meant editors could remove a gaff at tonight’s BAFTAs where presenters handed out the Best Support Actress award to the wrong person, it has been reported.

TV critic Scott Bryan tweeted saying that a prerecord allowed the gaff to be edited out. Carey Mulligan had mistakenly been told she’s won the award when actually Banshees of Inisherin actor Kerry Condon had won.

Sign language had been used to present the award and the interpreter had mistakenly said out loud the wrong name.

The interpreter then told the crowd “this is a bad moment” and Richard E Grant joked a “defibrillator needed for Carey Mulligan,” who was nominated for Me Too movie She Said.

Earlier on Helen Mirren had read out a touching tribute to the late Queen, saying: “Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly. Bring us together and unite us.”

Earlier Richard E. Grant had made a jokey reference to Will Smith’s Oscars slap, joking to the star-studded crowd that “nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight – except on the back.”

Editor’s analysis

This is exactly why there’s a delay to the live television broadcast. As much as we like to watching things going wrong, the BAFTAs don’t and so they’ll always do their best to cover their tracks when things go wrong.

Unfortunately the edit was awkward and it was obvious if you were watching closely that something had gone wrong.

It was an honourable and forward-thinking decision to have sign readers deliver a speech – it was just a shame that it was their award that went wrong.

The BAFTAs are streaming live now in iPlayer.