Helen Mirren pays touching tribute to late Queen at BAFTAs

Helen Mirren has honoured the Queen at the London ceremony (Photo: Getty)

Helen Mirred has paid tribute to the late Queen at the BAFTA Awards 2023.

During an early part of the ceremony the actor, who played the Queen in 2006 feature film the Queen, read a short tribute to her majesty from the Royal Festival Hall stage.

Mirren said: “Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly. Bring us together and unite us.”

Following Mirren’s short speech, audio of the late Queen speaking about the value of the arts was played. “We can see elements of our shared humanity” in the arts, the Queen was heard saying.

Mirren ended her speech by saying: “Your Majesty you are our nation’s leading star, on behalf of BAFTA, thank you.”

William and Kate were seeing watching from the audience.

Helen Mirren’s tribute to the late Queen: editor’s analysis

There had been much talk about Helen Mirren doing a tribute to the late Queen, and it was a touching moment, but many will have found the ode a little on the short side.

Music played in the background as cameras cut to the royals looking forlorn, but just as we were getting into it, the tribute wrapped up.

But then again, there was no need to drag it out. It was a touching and sentiment moment that will be remembered for decades to come.

The BAFTA awards 2023 are being screened live on iPlayer.